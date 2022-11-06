Dev Deepawali 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share With Your Loved Ones

DEV DEEPAWALI is a popular Indian festival celebrated with great jubilation across the country, especially in Varanasi. This festival is an occasion on which it is believed that Gods descend to Earth to take a holy dip in the river Ganges. Popularly known as 'Diwali of Gods' this festival is celebrated 15 days after Diwali and four days after Dev Uthani Ekadashi, and wil be celebrated on November 07 this year.

On this day, the ghats of the holy river Ganges are decorated with lights and lighted earthen lamps in huge numbers. Ganga Aarti is performed on the ghats in the evening with thousands of devotees. On this special occasion, we bring you some special wishes and messages to share with your loved ones on this special day.

Dev Deepawali 2022: Wishes

"May you have a very blissful, joyous, and incredible day. Happy Dev Deepawali!"

"This Dev Deepawali, may Lord Shiva remove all the troubles from your life."

"May you be showered with happiness, good health, wealth, and all the goodness in the world."

"May the lamps of Dev Deepawali illuminate your life, and may Lord Shiva shower you with all that you have wished for. Happy Dev Deepawali to you and everyone at home."

"This Dev Diwali, celebrate the goodness in you and spread positivity wherever you go!"

Dev Deepawali 2022: Quotes

"Let us celebrate this auspicious festival with smiles on our faces and joy in our hearts. Wishing you a very happy Dev Diwali!"

"Apko aur aapke parivaar ko meri taraf se, dil ki gehraiyon se Happy De Diwali. Hardik Shubh kamanyein."

"Dhan ki varsha ho itni,

har jagah aapka naam ho

Din raat aapko vyapaar mai laabh ho

yhau shubh kaamna hai humari,

Ye Dev Deepawali aapke liye bohot khaas ho! Dev Deepawali ki shubh kamnayein."

"Wishing that get rich with love, happiness, prosperity and wisdom. Happy dev Diwali to you and your family."

Dev Deepawali 2022: Messages

"Dev Diwali celebrates the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur. I pray that he gives you the strength to lead a beautiful and happy life. Happy Dev Deepawali!"

"Dev Deepawali ke pavan din par meri or se aapko hardik shubh kamnayein."

"I hope that your troubles come to an end and your life becomes a celebration. Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Dev Diwali!"

"May the supreme light fill your life with never-ending happiness and exciting opportunities. Happy Dev Diwali!"

"This Dev Diwali, give your life another chance to choose right over wrong. Wishing you a very happy Dev Deepawali!"