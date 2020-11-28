Happy Dev Deepawali 2020: Dev Deepawali is celebrated on the day of Kartik Purnima (the 15th day of Karthik month).

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: On the day of Kartik Purnima (Guru Parv), Dev Deepawali is also celebrated. On this day, lamps are lit in temples in front of the idol of Gods. Especially, on this day, a grand event is organized for Dev Diwali in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. People go to Varanasi and take a dip in the Ganges and do Deepdan. It is believed that lighting a lamp on the day of Kartik Purnima brings fame and prosperity to the house. Lakhs of lamps are lit on the day of Dev Deepawali at the Ganges Ghat. Not only the banks of the Ganges, on this day all the temples of Banaras also shine with the light of lamps.

Dev Diwali is celebrated 15 days after Diwali and 4 days after Dev Uthani Ekadashi. This time Dev Diwali is on 29 November. Kartik Purnima and Guru Nanak Jayanti are celebrated on the day of Dev Diwali. Dev Deepawali is the festival of Kartik Purnima which is celebrated in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. This is the culture and tradition of the oldest city of Kashi in the world.

