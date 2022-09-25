Happy Daughters' Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Facebook And WhatsApp Status To Share With Your Daughter

Happy Daughters' Day!! This day is observed to celebrate the special bond between parents and daughters. Apart from celebrating the pure and beautiful bond between daughters and their parents, this day aims to create awareness about gender inequality. Moreover, it encourages parents to become a support system for their daughters on every path of life.

Happy Daughters' Day 2022: Wishes

Happy Daughters’ day! May you continue to put a smile on our faces and be a constant reminder that we did a very good job in raising you.

The best moment of my life was when I held you in my arms for the first time. I am lucky to have a daughter like you! Happy Daughters' Day!

My darling daughter, my baby you will always be, no matter where you are. You are a little part of me, whether near or far. Happy Daughters’ Day!

Sunshines and flowers and seas and tides- you are the centre of it all. I love you and Happy Daughters’ day!

Daughters are special; there is no doubt, once we have them, we can never be without them. Happy Daughters’ Day!

Whenever I am depressed, my daughter, I just think of you, because your smiling face brightens up my life. Happy Daughters' Day!

Daughters are the most beautiful and magical creations in their parents’ life. A daughter brightens and softens her mother and father’s hearts. She adds colour, sound, and beauty to make this Earth a better place. Happy Daughters’ Day!

Oh, dear daughter, you make me so proud. We will always be praying for your success and prosperity. Keep shining and smiling. Happy Daughters' Day!

Happy Daughters' Day 2022: Quotes

A daughter may outgrow your lap but she’ll never outgrow your heart

Someday when the pages of my life end, I know that you will be one of the most beautiful chapters

My daughter is my biggest achievement. She is a little star and my life has changed so much for the better since she came along.

To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter.

Happy Daughters' Day 2022: Messages

Oh, my son is my son till he gets him a wife, but my daughter's my daughter all her life. Happy Daughter's Day!

No matter where you choose to go or what to do with your life, I will always be your biggest fan. That’s because you are my daughter, and I will love you always.

Seeing you grow up so talented, beautiful and brilliant fills me with so much purpose. I just love the fact that you are my daughter. Happy Daughter's Day!

What sunshine is to flowers, and tides are to the sea, is nowhere as important as your being in my life is to me. I love you darling, Happy Daughter’s Day!

In my eyes, you will always be my baby girl. Don’t grow up too fast, little one. I love you!

A daughter is the best thing that can happen to you because a daughter fills your heart with magic and love. Happy daughter’s day

