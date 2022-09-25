Happy Daughter's Day 2022: History, Significance and Celebration, All You Need To Know

INTERNATIONAL Daughter's Day is observed every year on the fourth Sunday of September to celebrate the girl child. It aims to raise and increase awareness regarding discrimination against girls and promote gender equality. The day encourages people to honour their daughters and to eliminate social issues like female foeticide, dowry and foeticide.

Countries across the world celebrate the day on different days of September but the objective is constant to support girls in all endeavours of their life.

Happy Daughters' Day 2022: History

Although there is no actual origin of how this day came into existence, International Daughter's Day was conceptualized to fight the stigma around having a girl child, thinking of daughters as a liability and honouring women. The day is marked to raise awareness of the struggle girls to go through in different parts of the world, where they are considered a burden and inferior to sons. This day aims to motivate people to grow and nurture girl children in their homes and see how proud they would feel to have daughters in their families.

Happy Daughters' Day 2022: Significance

A single day cannot be enough to celebrate daughters, who are the ultimate gifts to a family. However, most parents make sure that their daughters feel extremely loved and special on this particular day. Organizations and governments throughout different countries attempt to decrease the gender gap and provide girls with equal and fair opportunities. The day acknowledges girls as partners on an equal footing in society and the family system.

Happy Daughters' Day 2022: Celebrations

The celebrations of the day take place by surprising their daughters with gifts, and handmade cards, preparing their favourite dishes, and quality time together. People go out on outings with their daughters and celebrate this special day.

Moreover, the government of India has also taken numerous steps over the years to improve the conditions of girls in the country. These campaigns include Save Girl Child, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Reservation for women in colleges and universities, Sukanya Samridhi Yojana CBSE Udaan Scheme, free education for a girl child and National Scheme of Incentive to Girls for Secondary Education.