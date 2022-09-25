Happy Daughters' Day 2022: Bollywood Films That Beautifully Portray Daughter-Parent Relationship

HAPPY Daughters' Day!! To celebrate the beautiful and pure bond between parents and daughters, Daughters' Day is celebrated every year in the month of September. Films have beautifully portrayed the daughter and parents' bond and have made the audience emotionally as well. From Deepika Padukone to Radhika Madan, many actresses have aced the role of the perfect or not-so-perfect daughter in the films. Take a look at the films that beautifully showcased the daughter-parent relationship.

Piku

Starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan as daughter and father respectively, Piku showcased a very realistic portrayal of a parent-child relationship. The movie did not shy away from showing the bickering between father and daughter but also presented their love and care for each other in a subtle way.

Angrezi Medium

The movie revolves around a father, who is willing to go to any length to send his only daughter to London for higher studies. Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan as the perfect father-daughter duo. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor and Deepak Dobriyal.

Hindi Medium

Hindi Medium also stars Irrfan Khan in the lead role. Even though the film focuses on the Hindi language, it beautifully shows what parents are willing to do for their daughters.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

It is a biographical drama, which revolves around Gunjan Saxena who became one of the first Indian female air-force pilots in combat. The movie also shows how Gunjan's father supported and motivated his daughter to achieve her dreams.

Dangal

The movie is based on the life of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained and supported his daughters to become wrestlers despite facing backlash from society.

Secret Superstar

The movie revolves around a teenage girl who aspires to be a singer, but her father is against her dreams. Her mother supports her dreams despite facing opposition from her father.

Mom

Mom stars Sridevi in the lead role. The movie revolves around the relationship between a mother and her step-daughter.