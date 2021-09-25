New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Daughters' Day is celebrated every year in India on the fourth Sunday of September. This year, it will be celebrated on September 26. As the name suggests, Daughters' Day is dedicated to daughters and let them know how special they are. Through this day, people also aim to raise awareness about gender inequality in India.

On this special day, people also encourage women and girls to achieve their dreams and make them aware of their basic rights. So as people across India celebrate Daughters' Day 2021, here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with women and girls:

Daughters' Day 2021 Wishes and Greetings:

* Do you know how much you mean to me? As you grow into what you will be. You came from within, from just beneath my heart. It’s there you’ll always be, though your own life will now start. Happy Daughters’ Day!

* My darling daughter, my baby you will always be, no matter where you are. You are a little part of me, whether near of far. Happy Daughters’ Day!

* The best moment of my life was when I held you in my arms for the first time. I am lucky to have a daughter like you! Happy Daughters' Day!

* Happy Daughters’ day! May you continue to put a smile in our faces and be a constant reminder that we did a very good job in raising you.

* Sunshines and flowers and seas and tides- you are the centre of it all. I love you and Happy Daughters’ day!

* If you could see what I see when I look at you, You’d definitely love you, too. Happy Daughters’ Day!

* Daughters are the most beautiful and magical creations in their parents’ life. A daughter brightens and softens her mother and father’s hearts. She adds colour, sound, and beauty to make this Earth a better place. Happy Daughters’ Day!

* Oh, dear daughter, you make me so proud. We will always be praying for your success and prosperity. Keep shining and smiling. Happy Daughters' Day!

* Daughters are special; there is no doubt, once we have them, we can never be without. Happy Daughters’ Day!

* Whenever I am depressed, my daughter, I just think of you, because your smiling face brightens up my life. Happy Daughters' Day!

Daughters' Day 2021 Quotes:

* "You are my angel, you remind me of the goodness in this world and inspire me to be the greatest version of myself"

* "A daughter may outgrow your lap but she’ll never outgrow your heart"

* "A mother and a daughter always share a special bond, which is engraved on their hearts"

* "Someday when the pages of my life end, I know that you will be one of the most beautiful chapters"

* "To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter"

* "My daughter is my biggest achievement. She is a little star and my life has changed so much for the better since she came along"

* "We mothers are learning to mark our mothering success by our daughters’ lengthening flight"

Daughters' Day 2021 Messages:

* Seeing you grow up so talented, beautiful and brilliant fills me with so much purpose. I just love the fact that you are my daughter. Happy Daughter's Day!

* No matter where you choose to go or what to do with your life, I will always be your biggest fan. That’s because you are my daughter, and I will love you always.

* In my eyes, you will always be my baby girl. Don’t grow up too fast, little one. I love you!

* What sunshine is to flowers, and tides are to the sea, is nowhere as important as your being in my life is to me. I love you darling, Happy Daughter’s Day!

* A daughter is the best thing that can happen to you because a daughter fills your heart with magic and love. Happy daughter’s day

* Oh my son is my son till he gets him a wife, but my daughter's my daughter all her life. Happy Daughter's Day!

