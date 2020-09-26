Happy Daughters' Day 2020: Daughters' Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September every year. This year, we will be celebrating Daughters' Day on September 27.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle: Daughters' Day is a special day which is dedicated to daughters. It is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September every year. This year, we will be celebrating Daughters' Day on September 27. While some countries celebrate Daughters' Day on September 25, it is observed on the fourth Sunday of September in India.

As the name suggests, Daughters' Day is dedicated to the daughter of the family. On this day, parents gift their daughters special gifts and try to make them feel special. Many people also try to boost the confidence of their daughters on this day and encourage them to pursue their dreams. So as we celebrate Daughters' Day 2020, here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with your daughter on this day:

Wishes and Greetings:

A daughter is the happy memories of the past, the joyful moments of the present, and the hope and promise of the future. Thank you for being our joy and hope. Happy Daughters’ Day!

To my daughter, I love you so, you are so special, I hope you know. So loving, so giving, a heart of gold, always my baby, even when I’m old. Your love shines through for all to see, I feel so proud you’re a part of me. Happy Daughters’ Day!

Daughters are the most beautiful and magical creations in their parents’ life. A daughter brightens and softens her mother and father’s hearts. She adds colour, sound, and beauty to make this Earth a better place. Happy Daughters’ Day!

Many are the joys in life. I’m blessed with quite a few. Still, most of all I’m grateful for, is to have a daughter just like you. Happy Daughters’ Day!

If you could see what I see when I look at you, You’d definitely love you, too. Happy Daughters’ Day!

Oh my son is my son till he gets him a wife, but my daughter’s my daughter all her life. Happy Daughter’s Day!

Daughters deserve every ounce of respect as everyone. They are not be belittled. Happy Daughter's Day

Sunshines and flowers and seas and tides- you are the centre of it all. I love you and Happy Daughters’ day!

Happy Daughters’ day! May you continue to put a smile in our faces and be a constant reminder that we did a very good job in raising you.

Quotes:

"A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with and love with all your heart"

"My daughter is my biggest achievement. She is a little star and my life has changed so much for the better since she came along"

"A daughter is God's way of saying, 'thought you could use a lifelong friend'"

"My highest hope for her is just that she has the fearlessness to always be her authentic self, no matter what she thinks men want her to be"

"There is this girl who stole my heart and she calls me Dady"

"To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter"

"A daughter will follow in her mom’s footsteps so make sure to set a good example"

Messages:

Seeing you grow up so talented, beautiful and brilliant fills me with so much purpose. I just love the fact that you are my daughter. Happy Daughter's Day!

My dearest daughter, you are the answer to all my prayers and wishes. I pray that when you grow older, you will also be a miracle to other people.

I must have done something right in my life to deserve a daughter so beautiful, kind, sweet, and smart as you. Never change, my love.

My heart will always belong to you, my dear daughter. We will always be a team. I love you, sweet one.

In my eyes, you will always be my baby girl. Don’t grow up too fast, little one. I love you!

With every day that passes, you only grow more beautiful in my eyes. I admire your heart of gold. I love you very much!

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma