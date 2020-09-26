Different parts of the world celebrate the day on different days of September but the purpose remains uniform -- support more opportunity for girls and increase awareness of gender inequality.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India will observe the Daughters' Day on September 27 to raise awareness about the discrimination against girls and promote equality between genders. The day is dedicated to the girl child and is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of the month of September every year in India.

Different parts of the world celebrate the day on different days of September but the purpose remains uniform -- support more opportunity for girls and increase awareness of gender inequality. Here's all you need to know about Daughters Day.

History

Patriarchy has ruled the world for a long time and remains prevalent even today, especially in countries like India. There has always been a stigma attacked to being a gill child in our country. While the urban regions have witnessed changes in this mindset in the past decade, people in most rural areas are still stuck into the old so-called traditions. The government of several developing countries started this occasion as a national festival to encourage and empower women in their countries.

Significance

The day serves as a reminder to the fact that daughters are an asset to our society. A dedicated day for daughters bear significance in a society which often treats daughters as a burden. India has one of the highest female foeticide incidents in the world. Plus, practices like dowry are still prevalent today in both rural and urban areas.

How is the day celebrated?

People organise special treats for their daughters on this day to make them feel special and as an expression of love towards them.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja