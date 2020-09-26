Happy Daughters' Day 2020: So as you celebrate Daughters' Day 2020, here's a look at some of the schemes for girl child rolled out by the government.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Daughters' Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September every year in India. This year, people across India will celebrate Daughters' Day on September 27. Daughters' Day is celebrated to mark the importance of a girl child in a family. On this day, people encourage their daughters to achieve their dreams. People also organise special treats for their daughters to make them feel special and express their loves towards them.

In India, the importance of Daughters' Day also grows because the frequency of female foeticide in the country is increasing day by day. To save the girl child, the central government has also rolled out several schemes for them. So as you celebrate Daughters' Day 2020, here's a look at some of the schemes for girl child rolled out by the government:

1. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Save the girl child, educate the girl child) scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he first came to power in 2014. This scheme aims to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services intended for girls in India.

2. Sukanya Samridhhi Yojana

The Sukanya Samridhhi Yojana (Girl Child Prosperity scheme) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 to encourage people to build a fund for the future education and marriage expenses for the girl child. Under this scheme, the government provides an interest rate of 7.6 per cent and tax benefits.

3. Balika Samriddhi Yojana

The Balika Samriddhi Yojana is a scholarship scheme launched by the government for the girl child and their mothers living below the poverty line in the country. Under this scheme, the government provides a cash benefit of Rs 500 to the mother of the girl child. It also provides an annual scholarship to the girl child between Rs 300 to Rs 1,000 till class 10th.

4. CBSE Scholarship Scheme/Policy for Girl Education

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the scholarship scheme under which it provides a scholarship to female students who are the only child in their families. This scheme applies to girls who have taken admission in class 11th and 12th of a school.

5. National Scheme of Incentives to Girls for Secondary Education

The National Scheme of Incentives to Girls for Secondary Education was launched by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in 2008. This scheme aims at upliftment of SC and ST girls via monetary incentives to encourage them for education.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma