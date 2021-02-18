Happy Confession Day 2021: The day is not just about confessing your love for someone but also to confess something that you had done in past.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Anti Valentine Week is underway and we are soon going to observe the fifth day of this week, that is, Confession Day 2021. Every year on February 19 we celebrate this day by confessing the deep feelings to that someone special. We, know its hard to confess one's feeling to someone, however, this is the best day to open your heart.

The day is not just about confessing your love for someone but also to confess something that you had done in past. So, don't miss the chance to confess your deep secrets to your loved ones. To ease down your task we have brought to you some amazing wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your loved ones. You can also share it on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

Confession Day 2021 Wishes

Say that you love me and that you can see I have what you've longed for and your place is with me. Happy Confession Day.

Confessions are very good for the soul but can sometimes be bad for relationships.

The best thing that you can do to yourself is just to confess your mistakes and your love to enjoy happiness forever and ever…. Happy Confession Day!

Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to share what only heart knows….. Best wishes on Confession Day.

Confession Day gives us a chance to say what we have not, a chance to express our feelings in their original way…. Best wishes to you.

Confession is good for the soul but bad for your career. Happy Confession Day!

If I could have all the time in the world, I know what I would do: I’d spend the time. In pleasure sublime, Just by being with you Happy Confession Day.

Confession Day 2021 Messages

Say that you love me and that you can see I have what you? ’ve longed for and your place is with me. Happy Confession Day.

I have a confession to make ever since I met u it been hard for me to 4get u every night I see u in my dreams

Touched by all that love is

I draw closer toward you

Saddened by all that love is

I run from you.

Humse Koi Galti Hoh Jaye Toh Maaf Karna,

Yaad Na Kar Paye Toh Maaf Karna,

Dil Se Toh Hum Kabhi Bhultey Nahi,

Par Yeh Dil Ruk Jaye Toh Maaf Karna

Those who are quick at confessing their feelings are the ones who are always happy and relaxed in life…. Happy Confession Day.

Prayer is a confession of our weakness.

This Confession Day make yourself

Happy Confession Day To All My Friends.

It may not be easy to confess but the happiness that you get after making a confession is a bliss…. Have a Happy Confession Day.

Confession Day 2021 Quotes

“Confessions must be made only to those who can take it.”

“Confessions always make hearts happy and light…. Try them and feel happiness.”

“If you are in love then little confession will be harmful….so make a full confession.”

We only confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no big ones. ~ Francois

“You will burn deep inside if you will don’t share it and hide…. Liberate from that feeling by saying it all…. Happy Confession Day.”

Confession Day 2021 Shayari

Dil mein jo baatein reh jaati hain, aksar who dil ka dard ban jaati hain…. Behne do unhein kyunki aaj hai Confession Day.



Bhool se koi bhool hui to, Bhool samajh kar bhool jana, Are bhoolna sirf bhool ko, Bhool se bhi hame na bhulana. Happy Confession Day!



Maafi Mangne Se Ye KAbhi sabit nahi hota hai ki ham galat or wo sahi hai, maafi ka asli matlab hai ki ham me prem se rishte nibhane ki kabiliyat unse jyada hai.

Aaj wo din hai jab dil halka karke a-pni zindagi mein khushi aur shaanti le sakte hain aap…. A-pni galti, apna pyaar bata kar dil halka kar sakte hain aap…. Happy Confession Day.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv