New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People across India will celebrate Choti Holi also known as Holika Dahan tommorow (March 17). Holika Dahan is considered as one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu Religion. The story of Holika Dahan is connected with demon King Hirnakashipu and his son Prahlada. As per Hindu culture, on the day of Holika Dahan, people lit bonfires in the evening and pray for the well-being of their families.

Holika Dahan symbolises the victory of good over evil. The ritual of burning a bonfire signifies the burning of evil into ashes and the triumph of the good. The next day of Choti Holi is celebrated as Badi Holi, which is the main festival of colours. This year Choti Holi will be celebrated on March 17, whereas Badi Holi will be celebrated on March 18. The festival brings lots of happiness with it. On both days, people prepare mouth-watering dishes at their homes.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you warm wishes, quotes, messages, and images to shared with your lover. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Choti Holi 2022: Messages and Wishes

With Holi comes a lot of joy and happiness. It also brings delicious gujiyas and sweets. Happy Choti Holi!

May the auspicious occasion of Holi bring you positive energy, hope and the optimism to achieve great heights in life. Enjoy the festival of colors with you and your family. Wishing a very happy, safe and healthy choti holi!

The day of fun and enjoyment is back again for it is the wonderful festival of Holi. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Choti Holi!

May you get soaked in the lovely colors of Holi. May happiness, health, prosperity and good vibes continue to shine upon your life for the whole year. Wishing you a very happy choti Holi!

May all the 365 days of the year be as merry as the day of Holi. Wishing you and your family a very happy choti holi!

Wishing you and your family health wealth & sheer. Happy Choti Holi

May God Spray Colors of Success, Prosperity and Health Over You and Your Family, and Fill Each Moment with Love and Happiness, Wish You All a Very Happy Choti Holi

Bright colors, water balloons, tasty gujiyas and melodious songs are the ingredients for a perfect Holi. Wish you and your family a very happy and colorful Choti Holi

May God gift you all the colors of life, colors of joy, colors of happiness, colors of friendship, colors of health and colors of love. Wishing you a very Happy Choti Holi.

May the splash of colors bring ample joy, health and wealth to you and your family. Wishing you a very Happy Choti Holi!

Aapko aur aapke pariwar ko Holika Dahan ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

Here's wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Holika Dahan.

Holika Dahan ki shubh kamnayein.

Here's wishing you and your loved ones a very blissful Holika Dahan.

May there be no trace of evil in your life. May there be only goodness all around you. Happy Holika Dahan.

This Holika Dahan, may all your sorrows and pain cease to exist. May you lead a blissful, healthy and happy life.

May Lord Narasimha shower you with his choicest blessings on the auspicious day of Phalguna Purnima. A very Happy Holika Dahan to you.

Mere aur mere pariwar ko or se aapko Holi Dahan ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

Holika Dahan ke pavan avsar par mera pranam sweekar karein. Aapko aor aapke pariwar ko Holika Dahan ki hardik shubh kamnayein.

Here's extending my heartfelt greetings to you and your loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Holika Dahan.

May you be showered with good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity on this auspicious day—a very Happy Holika Dahan to you.

This Phalguna Purnima day, may Lord Narasimha shower you with his choicest blessings and may there be no shadow of sorrow and pain in your life. Happy Holika Dahan to you and your family.



Choti Holi 2022 Quotes:

Loads of fun, gujiyas, water balloons, colours and bhang are what make Holi so special. Enjoy the festival of colors in the safest way possible. Happy Choti Holi to you and your family.

·May God spray colors of success and prosperity on you and your family. May the colors of happiness never fade away from your life. Wishing you a very joyous Choti Holi

·May the auspicious occasion of Holi bring you positive energy, hope and the optimism to achieve success. Happy choti holi

·Let us forget all our little squabbles and play Holi together. After all, isn’t Holi all about togetherness. Happy choti holi

·Sending you colorful blessings on Holi. May the day be as blissful and colorful as gulaal. May you have a happy and contented life. A very happy choti holi to you and your family

·May this Holi bring the ultimate colors of happiness in your life and excite you for the next adventure in your life. Happy Choti Holi

