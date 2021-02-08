From Cadbury to Kit-kat, scroll down to take a look at the old chocolate TV commercials which can still strike a chord in our hearts. We bet you can’t watch them without having tears of nostalgia.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Between ‘Asli Swad Zindagi Ka’ to ‘Kuch Accha Ho Jaaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye’ we all grew up. Yes, you guessed it right! We are talking about the iconic tag lines of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk which are still so clear. And admit it, the time you read the lines, that male voiceover started playing in your head. Well, that’s the magic of Indian advertisements. Today on the special occasion of Chocolate Day, here we bring you some of the old and iconic TV commercials of chocolate brands which will take you down the memory lane. Take a look

Dairy Milk

Cadbury’s Dairy Milk had to top the list because of its memorable taglines and interesting short stories in the video commercials. Check out this 90s ad which is connected to the ongoing cricket fever during that time.

Kitkat

‘Have A Break, Have A Kitkat’ is not the only thing which we remember about this chocolate brand’s TV ads. The classic way of breaking the chocolate bar also strikes our mind everytime we watch a Kitkat ad.

Perk

Preity Zinta, the only dimpled queen of 90s in Bollywood, holds a special place in everyone’s heart and Perk TV commercial is also one of the reasons for it. This bubbly and cute ad will instantly make you nostalgic.

Munch

Nestle Munch is another wafer chocolate which had one of the most interesting ads. Featuring, Gaurav Gera, take a look at this Munch advertisement from 1999.

5 star

Another Cadbury’s product, 5 star chocolate was the one with caramel filling. However, this wasn’t the only thing this sweet treat was famous for. Yes, we know you’ve got it, we are talking about its famous ‘Ramesh and Suresh’ ad.

So guys, after you wipe your tears of nostalgia, do let us know which one out of these ads was your favourite.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal