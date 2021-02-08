Happy Chocolate Day: Chocolates can prove to be beneficial for your heart, memory and may even help in boosting your mood. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: For all the chocolate lovers this article is going to come with a lot of good news. Yes, as the Chocolate Day is just a day away, we bring you some of the most underrated benefits this yummy dessert possesses. Right from helping you uplift the mood to keeping your heart health intact, chocolates or rather dark chocolates come with plenty of boons if had in a limited quantity. Take a look

Dark chocolates are good for your heart

Dark chocolate contains flavonoids which help your veins and arteries to function normally. This can also reduce the chances of getting a stroke. Well, as they say have whatever suits your heart.

Dark chocolates can help improve your memory

Dark chocolates contain cocoa extracts which possess flavanols. These flavanols can work great for your cognitive functioning. So, when you can’t remember anything, remember to have a bite of chocolate.

Dark chocolates may uplift your mood

Chocolates are a great antidepressant. Yes, as per many studies these yummy treats can increase your serotonin levels in the brain which is the exact same chemical that boosts your mood. This chemical is often used by a lot of antidepressant medicines. Feeling sad? Pop open a chocolate box.

Dark chocolates may help keep cholesterol levels in check

According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, dark chocolate may help in keeping your cholestrol levels low. In the research, some subjects who were given a few bars of dark chocolate to consume along with sterols and flavanols had their LDL cholestrol levels low. So, people have dark chocolates but keep the quantity of intake limited.

Dark chocolates can help in workout

Staying fit and eating chocolates can’t go hand in hand. Well, this is a myth as dark chocolates may help you in your daily workout. Yes, if you have almost half of one square of chocolate bar per day then it can help you exercise better as dark chocolate contains a flavanol named epicatechin. This flavanol increases your strength and may also help in building body mass.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal