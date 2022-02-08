New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chocolate Day is the third day of Valentine Week, which is celebrated annually on February 9. Chocolate is one of the best ways to express love and affection to your beloved this week. On this day, lovers gift each other a box of chocolate and enjoy it together, creating some special moments.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you warm wishes, quotes, messages and images to shared with your lover. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram status.

Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Wishes

May your life become as delicious as a chocolate bar. Happy Chocolate Day.

Thank you so much for brightening up my day and making me feel special every day of the year. Happy Chocolate Day, Babe.

As I’ve sent you the first chocolate day wish, I deserve the first chocolate from you. Happy chocolate day!

I won’t mind if you give me all your chocolates today—a happy chocolate day to you.

I find myself lucky as I found my best friend and soul mate in you and nothing feels better than ever! Happy Chocolate Day, Partner.

These chocolates are for the person who’s sweeter than chocolate. Happy chocolate day to you!

I wish you a blessed day, lots of chocolate, and lots of smiles. On this Chocolate Day, I send you my warmest wishes.

Our life together is a journey that I cherish most in my lifetime. Thank you so much for taking care of our bond. Happy Chocolate Day! I love you xx

Thank you for making my life tremendously glorious. You make everything brighter than ever. Happy Chocolate Day, Darling.

Roses are red, Violets are blue. I have some chocolate, and I will give it to you. I wish you a very Happy Chocolate Day. Keep smiling.

This chocolate day is all about sharing chocolate with a special person, and my special person is you!

Sending you greetings full of chocolaty flavour. I hope you know that you are the greatest everyday present for both of us!

Smile and eat loads of chocolate to make this chocolate day truly special and blessed. Happy Chocolate Day, my love.

May all the negative energy get soaked in from you and be gone far away, forever! Happy Chocolate Day, Darling. Have a great day, ahead.

Here’s to growing old together, hand in hand; being each other’s partner in crime. Happy Chocolate Day, my beloved.

You make me fall in love with you every day a little bit more than yesterday. I love you, dear! Happy Chocolate Day.

Happy chocolate day to the one who lights up my world like nobody else. May you never stop beaming and the peak is just the beginning!

Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Quotes

“Nothing is more romantic than chocolate.” – Ted Allen

“Biochemically, love is just like eating large amounts of chocolate.” – John Milton

“All you need is love, but a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” -Charles Schulz

“There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate.” – Linda Grayson

“Chocolate is happiness that you can eat.” – Ursula Kohaupt

“Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” – Film Forrest Gump

“Anything is good if it’s made of chocolate.” – Jo Brand

“Chocolate is a gift of love to yourself.” – Sonja Blumenthal

“As long as there is chocolate, there will be happiness.” – Wayne Gerard Trotman

“Caramels are only a fad. Chocolate is a permanent thing.” – Milton Snavely Hershey

“Look, there’s no metaphysics on earth like chocolates.” – Fernando Pessoa

Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Messages

I just wanted to say that you make me happy on a whole level. Thank you for making my life complete! Happy Chocolate Day.

Our relationship is like chocolate, sometimes sweet, sometimes salty, and sometimes crunchy. Happy chocolate day to you, my love.

Just like Chocolate Day’s celebrations remain incomplete without sweet, decadent chocolate, my life remains incomplete with you. A very happy Chocolate Day to the sweetest part of my life.

Life is like a box of chocolates. Some days are dark, some are great, some are sweet, and some are really disappointing. Well, with you around, all of it is worth it and I want to share all of this with you. Happy Chocolate Day

My Idea of a perfectly balanced diet would be a piece of chocolate in each hand. On the happy Chocolate day, it's said that “A little bit of sweetness can drown out a whole lot of bitterness.” Happy Chocolate Day!

Thank you for making me believe in fairytales. I cannot imagine what my life would have been without your support and your presence. Happy Chocolate Day.

The secret of a sweet life is lots of hugs, kisses, chocolates, and most importantly, you.

All we need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt either. Happy Chocolate Day!

Words can never express how much I am in love with you. My prayers are always for you to be happy and healthy. May your life be as sweet as the chocolates.

Yes, chocolates are sweet but sharing them with you makes them all the sweeter. A very happy Chocolate Day to the love of my life!

Been looking for the sweetest chocolate for you but everything appears bland when compared to you. Happy Chocolate Day to my sweetheart!

This Is A Chocolate Message. For A Dairy Milk Person. From A Five Star Friend. For A Melody Reason. And A Kitkat Time. On A Munch Day. In A Perk Mood To Say. Here’s wishing you a very happy Chocolate Day!!!

Lovely chocolate and lovely you. Lovely are the things you do. But loveliest is the friendship of the two-One is me and the other is you. Happy Chocolate Day!

Happy Chocolate Day! Sending you chocolates to fill your life with sweetness and happiness.

Thank you for staying with me as my heart follows you everywhere. Happy Chocolate Day, Dear. I love you tons.

