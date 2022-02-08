New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Valentine week has started and the love-couples are all very excited! The third day of 'Love Week' is celebrated as Chocolate day 2022 which falls annually on February 9. Everyone loves chocolate. Chocolates are perfect to gift partners while expressing your feelings to them.

Chocolates have a very sensual and sweet appeal that will easily make your loved one happy. A bar of chocolate whether dark or milk or white or mixed can get you anything. Chocolate isn't just a sweet treat, rather, an instant pick-me-up on the dreariest of days.

If you also want to do something special this Chocolate Day 2022, and your partner loves chocolates, then try something new instead of giving a box of chocolates or sweets make something yourself 'Token of love'. For your special celebrations, we have brought you some delicious and sinful chocolate-based recipes for you to savour this Chocolate Day 2022.

Here, are delicious and sinful Chocolate Recipes:

Chocolate Fudge Cookies

Bake Chocolate filled fudge cookies and gift your partner. These inexplicably delicious, soft, fudgy chocolate fudge cookies will transport you to another dimension of heavenly pleasure. Add the extra amount of melted dark chocolate to the batter for even better taste.

Chocolate Sorbet

Chocolate Sorbet is a deliciously creamy frozen dessert recipe, which can be served on any occasion. Filled with cocoa powder, dark chocolate, vanilla extract, and caster sugar, it is the easiest and most sinful recipe you can find.

Chocolate Fondant Cupcakes

Heavenly Chocolate Fondant Cup Cakes can melt your loved one heart like warm melting chocolate. Filled with luscious chocolates and heavenly flavors, this recipe will be perfect for the Chocolate Day 2022 celebration.

Chocolate Hazelnut Brownies



Warm, fudgy, nutty, chocolaty brownies are every one favourites. Top your deliciousness-filled brownies with ice-cream of your partner's choice and enjoy your date together.

Royal Chocolate Mousse cake

With the richness of Mousse and deliciousness of cake, this combo is perfect for your ideal date this chocolate Day 2022. Check out the recipe here.

Posted By: Ashita Singh