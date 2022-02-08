New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Valentine's celebration has begun, and soon we'll be entering the third day of the week to celebrate Chocolate Day on February 9. On this day, couples gift a box of chocolate to each other as a token of love, affection and thank you. There would be hardly any person who doesn't like chocolate, making it the perfect gift to bring a that big smile on the face of your someone special.

As the day is around the corner, here we have brought you some ideas on how you can make this day special and memorable. Read on to find out:

Romantic Lunch/Dinner: Since the restaurants have been allowed to reopen with 50 per cent capacity in several cities and states, why not use this opportunity. Take your special one to the most romantic lunch or dinner date and make them feel special. However, don't forget to take a box of chocolate.

Movie Date: Since several cities and states are witnessing COVID-19 pandemic restricts then, why not organise a romantic movie date at home with some wine and candles. Also, do prepare tasty chocolate cake or muffins to relish during the movie.

Romantic Letter: It is one of the best ways to express your feelings, so what are you waiting for pour your heart out and wrap it with chocolate.

Just Indulge: Plan a cooking date together and indulge in making tasty choco muffins, cake etc.

Virtual Date: If you are in a long-distance relationship then, don't worry, we have a perfect idea of how you can celebrate the day. Take out your best dress and plan a virtual movie or dinner date relishing the chocolates sent by your lover.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv