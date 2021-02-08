As Chocolate Day is around the corner, we have brought to you a mouth drooling recipe of chocolate cake keeping in mind your fitness freak partner.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Valentine Week is underway and its that time of the year when you shower your beloved with love and gifts. The week began on February 7 with Rose Day and will commence on February 14 with Valentine's Day. Now as the second day of the love week is about to end in a few hours, why not start prepping for the third day, that is, Chocolate Day 2021.

What is the best way to impress your crush or your lover when it comes to dessert? Yes, you guessed it baking is the best way to woo your beloved as it shows your efforts towards them. Baking anything with chocolate for your bae is the best way to express your love as it not just comforts people but also brings them closer, even if it means fighting for the last bite of it.

As Chocolate Day is around the corner, we have brought to you a mouth drooling recipe of chocolate cake keeping in mind your fitness freak partner. No sugar, no butter, no milk and no oil, this healthy cake is not like other cakes. However, when it comes to taste it will tick all the boxes of it.

Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients

All-purpose flour- 1 1/2 cups

Granulated sweetener- 1 cup

Cocoa Powder (for rich chocolate cake use dark cocoa powder)- 1/4 cup

Baking Soda- 1tsp

Salt-1/2 tsp

Apple Cider Vinegar/White Vinegar/Lemon Juice (instead of eggs)- 1 tbsp

Vanilla- 1tsp

Unsweetened applesauce (to replace the need for any fat)- 6tbsp



Water (room temperature)- 1cup

Steps to mix ingredients

Step 1: Mix all dry ingredients.

Step 2. Add apple cider vinegar, vanilla extract, and unsweetened applesauce in batter and mix well.

Step 3. Add water in the batter and mix until combined.



Step 4. Transfer the batter into a cake pan and bake for 25-30

minutes, or until a skewer comes out ‘just’ clean.

Step 5. Take out the cake and let it cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Once cool, frost the cake.

Chocolate Frosting

Ingredient

Sugar-free powdered sugar- 1 cup

Granulated sweetener- 1/2 cup

Cocoa powder- 1/2 cup

Vanilla - 1/2

Unsweetened almond milk- 1/2 cup

Instruction

Step 1: Combine dry ingredients and mix well.

Step 2: Add vanilla extract and milk in the batter and whisk them until smooth and glossy.

(For a thicker frosting, add more powdered sugar. For a thinner one, add more milk.)

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv