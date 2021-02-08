It's not easy to express your feelings so if you have missed your chance on Rose Day and Propose Day then don't worry prepare yourself for the third day, which is Chocolate Day. Here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your lover

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Valentine's week is underway and the quite, sweet breeze stands as the witness. Its the week where you pamper your beloved with love and make eternal promises to keep loving each other. Each day is Valentine's Week has its own significance which reminds us that love is not about gifts rather its about all the small things or efforts you do to make your bae feel special.

It's not easy to express your feelings so if you have missed your chance on Rose Day and Propose Day then don't worry prepare yourself for the third day, which is Chocolate Day. Chocolates are the best friend of a man as its one of the easiest way to impress your beloved.

Now as Chocolate Day is a few hours away we thought why not impress your lover with interesting quotes and wishes along with their favourite chocolate. So, here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your lover or you can also share them on your Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp status.

Chocolate Day 2021 Wishes

Chocolate becomes much more sweeter when I share it with you.

Happy Chocolate Day!

There are only two things on this planet that can melt me: my girlfriend’s cute face and a bundle of chocolates. Happy chocolate day my lovely girlfriend!

Everything comes with a price and I come only with a chocolate. So buy me a chocolate and I’m yours. Happy chocolate day, my love.

Chocolate says I’m sorry and I love you much better than words. Happy Chocolate Day, my baby!

May this Chocolate Day give you a lot of love and Happiness. Happy Chocolate Day.

The secret of a perpetually happy life is tons of hugs and kisses from girlfriend and eating scrumptious chocolates every day. Happy chocolate day!

I know you love chocolates more than me. So, sending the same before coming. Happy Chocolate Day, love you!

Hey, its Chocolate Day and just the right time to tell you that I simply love charing everything with you. Happy Chocolate Day

Sending you a wish dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with love. Happy Chocolate Day

Chocolate Day 2021 Messages

Anyone can catch one’s eye but it takes a special someone to capture your heart and soul and for me that special someone is YOU. Happy Chocolate Day!

Happy Chocolate Day to my sweetheart who is sweeter than chocolate.. Love you!

Darling, you are the most astounding part of my waking up each morning. I love you with each beat of my heart. I love you with every breath I take. Thank you for being part of my life.

Cheerful Chocolate Day!!

Nothing can match your sweetness except chocolate.

Happy Chocolate Day darling!

Hey, it’s chocolate Day and just the right time to tell you that I simply love sharing everything with you.

I dream only of you,

I breathe only for you,

My every Prayer is for you,

I need no one else in my life but you.

Happy Chocolate day

Chocolates may finish from a chocolate box

in a day, week, month or year,

But true love never finishes from heart,

Happy Chocolate Day!

I searched for the sweetest chocolate on Earth but then I realized that nothing can be sweeter than you. I Love You. Happy Chocolate Day!

My sweet valentine, I want to take you on a long drive, with a huge box of tasty chocolates, Long drive and chocolate box may finish after some hours, but my love box (my heart) would never empty. Happy chocolate day!

Chocolate Day 2021 Quotes

Lovely chocolate and lovely you and lovely are the things you do, but the loveliest is the friendship of the two one is me and the other is you.

Dazzling chocolate and flawless you, and exquisite are the things you do, But the loveliest is the friendship of the two, One is ME and the other is YOU.

A little bit of sweetness can drown out a whole lot of bitterness.

Anything is good if it's made of chocolate.

Hot chocolate is like a hug from the inside.

Chemically speaking, chocolate really is the world's perfect food

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv