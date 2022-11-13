Children's Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

THE BIRTH anniversary of independent India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is commemorated as Children's Day on November 14 annually. He was known and affectionately called 'Chacha Nehru' or 'Chachaji' by children. This special day is celebrated across the country as Children's day, Bal Diwas or Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti with great enthusiasm and joy.

The celebrations of this day include competitions in schools and colleges, surprising kids with gifts, spending more time with children, planning picnics and many more. On this special occasion, we bring you beautiful wishes and quotes to share with your friends and family this day to uplift your happiness.

Children's Day 2022: Wishes

We as teachers dream to see our students rise and shine in their lives. We wish great success and happiness to you all. A very happy children’s day!

The sweetest period of anyone’s life is childhood. A very happy Children’s Day to all the kids in the world. Spend this day with unlimited fun!

The earth reveals its innocence through the smiles of children. A very warm wish for all the children on this special day. Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children’s Day- A child loved today will spread the love tomorrow!

The most precious thing in this world is the smile on the face of a child. Happy Children’s Day!

Children are the flowers from heaven. Let’s make this world a safe and enjoyable place for our kids. Happy Children’s Day!

Children's Day 2022: Messages

Children spread joy and happiness in every season as they are the most beautiful creation of God. Happy Children's Day.

Without children, the world would be devoid of sunshine, laughter, and love. That's why children are the most precious creation, and we should protect, guide and love them with all our might. Happy Children's Day!

Every child is a different kind of flower, and all together, they make this world a beautiful garden. Happy Children's Day.

Let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our kids. Let's make them feel precious in every way we can because they are our future. Happy Children's Day.

Spend this day with your little buddies. Make a promise to bring joy into their life. Happy Children’s Day!

Your lovely smile, giddy laugh, and beautiful face brighten up my day. Happy Children’s Day my beautiful baby!

Children's Day 2022: Quotes

“A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to always be busy with something, and to know how to demand with all his might that which he desires.” – Paulo Coelho

“The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence.” — Denis Waitley

“The first happiness of a child is to know that he is loved.” — Don Bosco

“There are no seven wonders of the world in the eyes of a child. There are seven million.” — Walt Streightiff

“Never miss an opportunity to tell your child – I love you”.

“Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.” — Rabindranath Tagore

“There are only two lasting bequests we can hope to give our children. One of these is roots; the other, wings.” — Hodding Carter