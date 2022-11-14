Happy Children's Day 2022: 6 Tips To Protect Your Child's Mental Health

INDIA IS celebrating Children's Day today with great enthusiasm and joy. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Every year on November 14, Bal Diwas or Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti is celebrated across parts of the country.

Children are the bright future of the country. But their mental health is as important as their physical health. It is an essential part of a child's overall health and well-being. It affects how a child thinks, feels, reacts and acts in a particular situation. Some of the common mental health disorders in children include attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety, separation disorder and behaviour disorders.

According to World Health Organization, one in seven 10-19 years olds experience a mental health disorder globally. Depression, behavioural disorders and anxiety are among the leading causes of illness and disability.

As per the State of Child Health, mental health disorders in children rose from 9.7 per cent to 11.2 per cent from the year 1999 to 2017. With such a surge of mental illnesses in children, it is the need of the hour to vigilantly take care of your child's mental health. Read below some efficient tips to take care of children's mental health.

1. Create a safe space

Always make your child feel welcomed and loved, rather than showing feelings of anger and resentment. let them know that their home is a safe place to discuss anything and everything they feel in their mind and heart. This helps in developing emotional stability and support for the children.

2. Promote breaks

With the hectic schedule of school, tuition and studies on their shoulders, children tend to get exhausted and tired frequently. A lot of burden puts a strain on their mental health, therefore breaks between studies are crucial to support their health. Encourage them to practice their hobbies in the break time to enjoy more and worry less.

3. Acknowledge their feelings

Acknowledging the thoughts and feelings of a child helps them to know that you are listening and understanding them. It encourages them to express themselves in any situation. Let them know that it's okay to feel in a way and bad days will come and go. Be there to support them and listen to them.

4. Yoga

Yoga and meditation help to lower stress hormones in our bodies and decrease anxiety. It helps in enhancing mood. Simple daily exercises and 30 minutes of mindful meditation sessions regularly can benefit your child's emotional and mental well-being.

5. Encourage a joyful environment

Physical activities generate playfulness, joy and happiness in children. It helps lower depression levels and increases positive self-image, satisfaction and psychological well-being. They boost energy levels and promote social involvement.

6. Get Professional help (if needed)

Recognize your child's behaviour vigilantly as a parent. If you feel that there is a need for professional help, do not hesitate in consulting a therapist or psychologist.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)