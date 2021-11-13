New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Children's Day, also known as Bal Diwas, is celebrated in India on November 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru. He was the first Prime Minister of independent India and was fond of kids. After his death, parliament decided to celebrate his birth anniversary as Children's Day in wake to honour him.

However, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic children and teachers won't be able to visit the school to celebrate the day. So ahead of the special day here we have brought you some warm wishes, quotes and messages. Also, you can use them as your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Happy Children's Day 2021: Wishes

A warm wish for all the children worldwide on this special day. Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children Day! May you grow up to be a better human being than us. Best wishes to you on this day!

Children’s are the little angel of God. Wishing them the best on this international children’s day.

Every child is special and unique. Let’s make their childhood memorable by ensuring them a better life. Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children’s Day to all my dear students. I feel blessed to serve the future of the nation.

On this special day, best wishes to all children around the world. Happy International Children’s Day 2021!

Every child should grow with love and care. Let’s make the lives of the little one’s happy and healthy.

Children are called the flowers from heaven and dearest to God. So, let’s take an oath to make this earth a happy and better place for the kids. Happy Children’s Day.

“Children’s Day reminds us that our childhood was the most amazing time of our lives. Happy Children’s Day to all.”

Every child is a different kind of flower, and they are beautiful in their way. Happy Children’s Day!

On this Children’s Day, promise that you will guide your children towards becoming better humans. Happy Children’s Day!

As parents, we wish nothing but the best for you, my child. May you always be happy and healthy. Happy Children’s Day!

Thank you for making our lives extraordinary. Happy Children’s Day, baby. We love you so much.

Never let the kid in yourself die and make sure to take care of it whenever needed. Your kinder heart would make everything better. Many happy wishes for the children’s day.

Teach the children how to think rather than what to think. The way you are going to implant the seeds, it’s going to bloom in that way. So, be kind towards the kids. Happy Children’s Day.

If money could buy happiness, everyone would go back to their childhood with all the money they have. Childhood is awesome like every child is. Happy children’s day!

May the innocence in their smiles and the purity of their hearts stay forever unfaded. Wishing a joyful children’s day to every kid in the world!

“Childhood is all about unlimited fun…. Make sure you create beautiful memories to look back when you grow old….. Best wishes on Children’s Day to you.”

The most precious thing in this world is a smile on the face of a child. Happy children’s day to every kid in the world. You’re so special to us!

Children carry the hopes for our brighter tomorrow and the dreams of our happy future. Wishing a very enjoyable day for children all over the world.

To my lovely students, I wish you all the very best in the long run of your life. May you grow up as a fantastic human. Happy children’s day to my dear students.

“A child has so much attraction in him that he can win every heart, melt every heart with his cuteness and innocence. Warm wishes on Children’s Day.”

Happy Children's Day 2021: Quotes

“Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.” – A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

“Children are not things to be molded, but are people to be unfolded.” – Jess Lair

Always smile back at little children. To ignore them is to destroy their belief that the world is good.” – Pam Brown

“While we try to teach our children all about life, Our children teach us what life is all about.” – Angela Schwindt

“History will judge us by the difference we make in the everyday lives of children.” – Nelson Mandela

“Children are like wet cement whatever falls on them makes an impression.” – Haim Ginott

The greatest legacy one can pass on to one’s children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one’s life, but rather a legacy of character and faith.” – Billy Graham

“If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales.” – Albert Einstein

“It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.” – Frederick Douglass

“Children are the hands by which we take hold of heaven.” – Henry Ward Beecher

“A child is a beam of sunlight from the Infinite and Eternal, with possibilities of virtue and vice, but as yet unstained.” – Lyman Abbott

“The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence.” – Denis Waitley

“A child can teach an adult three things… To be happy for no reason. To always be busy with something. And to know how to demand with all his might that which he desires.” – Paulo Coelho

“We worry about what a child will become tomorrow, yet we forget that he is someone today.” – Stacia Tauscher

“To every child – I dream of a world where you can laugh, dance, sing, learn, live in peace and be happy.” – Malala Yousafzai

“Teach your children they’re unique. That way, they won’t feel pressured to be like everybody else.” – Cindy Cashman

“Seven things every child needs to hear: I love you, I’m proud of you, I’m sorry, I forgive you, I’m listening. This is your responsibility. You have what it takes to succeed.” – Sherrie Campbell

Happy Children's Day 2021: Messages

You are our greatest treasure, and I’m proud and happy to serve myself to you, my students. Wishing my students a happy children’s day. May you tackle all the obstacles in your life.

Let us all rejoice in our children’s innocence and purity on this very special day. Make them feel special in every way we can. Happy children’s day!

No child deserves to stay uneducated and unprivileged. Treat them as an angel from heaven. Happy Universal Children’s Day!

May your childhood be full of joy, and may you grow up as a strong and meritorious person.

Every child reminds us that the earth still has some innocent souls. Happy Children’s day!

Being around children heals the heart. Have a wonderful children’s day.

We may be your teachers but we also have a lot more things to learn from you, especially how to laugh with all your hearts. Happy children’s day!

Today’s children are the future nation so let’s teach them how to be good humans. Happy Children’s day.

Children’s are beautiful flowers from heaven that soon will spread their beautiful fragrance in this world. Love them to the fullest! Happy Children’s Day.

A child is full of hope and dreams. Only they can make this world a beautiful place.

Childhood means Fun unlimited. The bounteous shower of love and care. Realm of imagination. The joy of growing up. Happy Children’s Day!

Dear children! A smile of yours can show heaven on earth. A twinkle of your eyes can still us for ages. Happy children’s day. God Bless.

If we want to see our future filled with happiness and harmony, we must teach our kids to be good human being more than anything else. happy children’s day!

May you grow to be something we were never able to be. Go beyond all of our standards. Happy Children’s Day!

I can never be a good teacher without you, my dear students. Happy Children’s day!

Happy Children's Day 2021: Greetings

Happy Children’s day! I’m honoured to have you as my students. Wishing you a bright future.

Children are God’s most wonderful creation; they bring joy to all in every season. Happy International Children’s Day!

Children’s are the world’s most valuable resources. They are great imitators so give them great things to imitate! Children need models rather than critics. Happy Children’s Day.

Even though we may be your teachers, we have lots of things to learn from you. Thank you for teaching us daily how to live life at its true meaning. Happy Children’s day, kids.

You’re like a shining star in the sky full of possibilities. Wishing you all the very best on Children’s day!

On this Children’s Day, seize your moment and celebrate as a child. Enjoy the pleasures of childhood, enjoy freedom, and enjoy the thrills. Have a joyous children’s day.

All the best childhood memories are filled with joyous moments and little mischievous moments. Forget about your ageing and enjoy being a kid again. Happy Children’s Day.

Every child is a miracle with each having their ways make this world a beautiful place for us. Happy children’s day to every child in the world!

Your children need more time from you than the gifts you buy for them. Let them know how special they are to you. Happy children’s day!

Children should be taught how to be good human beings rather than be rich. A very warm wish for every kid on this very special day!

Children’s carry hopes for our brighter future, so don’t spoil them with chocolates only. Please give them proper education and help them build the world. Happy Children’s Day.

Every book is a children’s book – if only he can read. And remember, a child can always ask questions that even a wise man cannot answer. Beware! Happy Children’s Day to everyone celebrating.

