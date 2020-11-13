Happy Children's Day 2020: Children Day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of India's first Prime minister-- Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Children's day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of independent India's first Prime Minister-- Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. Pandit Nehru was rich in ideas and saw India very closely. In his book, 'Discovery of India', he shared his views over the development of India. He used to encourage youth and once said, "We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.

Pt Nehru had a special affection for the children and hence he is popularly known as 'Chacha Nehru'. Celebrate Children's Day by sharing wishes to your near and dear ones. So, here's a list of Facebook and WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes, SMS to share across your social media platforms:

Facebook and WhatsApp messages

1. You can learn many things from children. How much patience you have for instance. Happy Children's Day!

2. I would like to thank all the adorable kids of this world for making me smile simply by being their innocent self. Happy Children’s Day 2020!

3. We are the ones who teach you math and science. But, we need to learn how to live life and how to laugh with all your hearts from you. Happy Children’s Day 2020!

4. Such a treasure your precious child is, who will thrive on every hug and kiss. Hold them close and sing them songs, they will only be a child for so long. Happy Children's Day!

5. From a child we learn giggling, laughing and playing. Let us continue to celebrate the day of children. Happy children’s Day!

Greetings

1. Every child born into the world is a new thought of God, an ever-fresh and radiant possibility.

2. There are no seven wonders of the world in the eyes of a child. There are seven million.

3. To me, there is no picture so beautiful as smiling, bright-eyed, happy children; no music so sweet as their clear and ringing laughter.

4. A child can ask a thousand questions that the wisest man cannot answer.

5. We cannot fashion our children after our desires, we must have them and love them as God has given them to us.

Wishes

1. Children are the future. Nurture them right, so that they grow up to be able leaders and lead the world towards light. Happy Children’s Day.

2. Wishing you a very Happy Children’s Day, my munchkin – you remind me of my good ol’ childhood days. Every single prank you pull makes me believe that you are my own child! And after becoming your mum, I have a new-found respect for my parents!

3. To me, you are the most precious of blessings. And I cherish every moment that I spend with you. Happy Children’s Day, my dear child!

4. There are warmth and innocence in the smile of children that whenever they smile, there is joy in the air and love among neighbours. What wonders your little smile can do! Happy Children’s Day, my little one!

5. Childhood is a happy place to be in, so enjoy your childhood days and make good memories! You will cherish them when you grow up. Have a Happy Children’s Day!

Posted By: Srishti Goel