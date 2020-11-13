Happy Children's Day 2020: Also known as 'Bal Diwas' in India, Children's Day is celebrated in India to spread awareness about rights, care and education of the children.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who was fondly known as 'Chacha Nehru' or 'Chacha ji'. Also known as 'Bal Diwas' in India, Children's Day is celebrated in India to spread awareness about rights, care and education of the children.

"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country," the former Prime Minister had exclaimed once.

Why Children's Day is observed on November 14 every year?

Children's Day is observed in India on November 14 on the occasion of Jawaharlal Nehru. Jawaharlal Nehru, who was India's first Prime Minister, was quite famous among children and was popularly known as 'Chacha Nehru'. Following his death in 1964, it was decided that to move the celebrations of Children's Day to November 14 as a mark of respect to him and to commemorate his fondness for children.

A resolution was passed in the Parliament and since then, Children's Day is celebrated in India on November 14 every year. Notably, Children's Day was celebrated in India first on November 20, 1956 along with the Universal Children's Day.

Why Pandit Nehru was called 'Chacha'?

Jawaharlal Nehru was commonly known as 'Chacha Nehru' or 'Chacha ji'. There are several stories on why he was called 'Chacha'. One story suggests that Nehru was called 'Chacha' because his friendly attitude towards kids. However, another story suggests that Nehru was called Chacha because his closeness with Mahatma Gandhi. It is believed that Nehru was like a younger brother for Mahatma Gandhi and thus is known as 'Chacha'.

Here are some quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru on Children's Day:

"I may not have time for adults, but I have enough time for children"

"The only way to reform them (children) is to win them over with love. So long as a child is unfriendly, you can't mend his ways"

"Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow"

"At school, they learn many things, which are no doubt useful, but they gradually forget that essential thing to be human and kind, playful and make life richer for ourselves and others"

"The vast army of children across the world, outwardly different kinds of clothes, and yet so very like another. If you bring them together, they play or quarrel, but even their quarrel is some kind of play"

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma