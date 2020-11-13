Happy Children's Day 2020: Commonly known as 'Chacha Nehru', Pandit Nehru had established Children's Film Society India in 1955 "to create indigenous cinema exclusively for kids".

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Children's Day, which is popularly known as 'Baal Diwas' in India, is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of the country. Pandit Nehru was famous for his affection towards kids and thus Children's Day is celebrated in India on November 14 to increase awareness of the rights, care and education of children.

Why do we celebrate Children's Day and why it is observed on November 14 every year?

Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a tribute to Pandit Nehru. Commonly known as 'Chacha Nehru', Pandit Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, and had established Children's Film Society India in 1955 "to create indigenous cinema exclusively for kids".

Though most of the world celebrates Children's Day on November 20, we in India celebrate it on November 14 as a tribute to Pandit Nehru. For this, a resolution was passed in 1964 in Parliament following Pandit Nehru's death.

A look at some of the most inspiring quotes by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru:

"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country"

"Peace is not a relationship of nations. It is a condition of mind brought about by a serenity of soul"

"Failure comes only when we forget our ideals and objectives and principles"

"Ignorance is always afraid of change"

"The man who has gotten everything he wants is all in favor of peace and order"

"There is perhaps nothing so bad and so dangerous in life as fear"

"Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow"

"The vast army of children across the world, outwardly different kinds of clothes, and yet so very like another. If you bring them together, they play or quarrel, but even their quarrel is some kind of play"

"The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and to apply the Knowledge gained not only for personal but for public welfare"

"Democracy is good. I say this because other systems are worse"

"As they grow up, unfortunately, their natural freedom is often eclipsed by teaching and behaviour of elders. At school, they learn many things, which are no doubt useful, but they gradually forget that essential thing to be human and kind, playful and make life richer for ourselves and others"

"I may not have time for adults, but I have enough time for children"

"The only way to reform them is to win them over with love. So long as a child is unfriendly, you can't mend his ways. He can be disciplined, if his attention is drawn to some other activity, like a voluntary body in Delhi (1960s) "Bal Sahyog" used to do. They learn many things there during vocations, without any compulsion of sort and then their minds get diverted to constructive channels"

"We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open"

"Time is not measured by the passing of years, but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves"

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma