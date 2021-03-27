Ahead of the festival of colours, Holi, we are bringing some wishes, quotes, and messages that you can share with your friends and family on the auspicious occasion of Holika Dahan:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of colours, Holi is around the corner. This is a two-day festival that begins with Chhoti Holi or better known as Holika Dahan 2021. This year, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 28 i.e. Sunday. This festival observes the victory of good over evil. On this day, people lit a pyre in the evening and they pray for the well being of their family. According to Hindu mythology, on this day, if the devotees pray with full devotion, they get rid of all the negativity from their life.

However, this time owing to the current situation of the pandemic, people won't be able to celebrate the festival as they used to do. Well, you can still wish your loved one on this day, and ahead of the festival, we are bringing some wishes, quotes, and messages that you can share with your friends and family on the auspicious occasion of Holika Dahan:

Chhoti Holi 2021 Wishes:

*May God gift you all the colours of life, joy, happiness, friendship, love and all other colours you want to paint in your life.

*On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I hope the canvas of your life gets painted in the vibrant colours of happiness. Happy Chhoti Holi!

*Holika Dahan is the time to be understanding and love each other. It is the festival when you leave behind negativity and bring in happiness. Happy Chhoti Holi

*Bright colours, water balloons, tasty gujjiyas and melodious songs are the ingredients for a perfect Holi. Wish you and your family a very happy and colourful Chhoti Holi

*May you be blessed with all that you have wished for on the auspicious day of Holi.

*Rango ka tyohaar aaya hai, Saath apne khushiyan laya hai, Isse pehle koi rang de aapko, Humne subh kamnaon ka rang, sabse pehle bhijwaya hai. Happy Holi.

*May you be blessed with good health, wealth, long life, peace, happiness and joy on the auspicious day of Holi.

*Happiness is the most beautiful colour in life, which I wish should stay forever with you. Blessed Holika Dahan and Holi

*We smile, we laugh and we fight and we do it all over again. Let's dance, play with colour and make the most of this colourful celebration. Blessed Holika Dahan

*Let us forget all our little squabbles and play Holi together. After all, isn’t Holi all about togetherness? Happy Choti Holi

Chhoti Holi Quotes:

*Holi is the Day to Express Love with Colors, It is a Time to Show Affection, All the Colors that are on You are of Love. Happy Holi

*“Holi is the time to be understanding and love each other. It is the festival when you leave behind negativity and bring in happiness."

*“May God gift you all the colours of life –colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours with which you want to paint your life."

*Blue is song, Yellow is music, Green is dance, Red is beauty, White is love Pink is for joy. I wish all these colors fall on you. Blessed Holika Dahan.

*Hi Dear, Holika Dahan !! Enjoy every color of Holi and u will get every happiness u desire. Hey, God is always with u. Enjoy every moment. Keep smiling.

*A true and caring relation doesn’t have to speak loud, a soft SMS is just enough to express the heartiest feelings. Enjoy the festival of Holi and Holika Dahan with lots of fun.

*A loyal and caring relation does not need to speak loud, a soft but lovely greeting is enough to express the heartiest feelings. Blessed Holika Dahan to you.

Ahead of the festival, we are wishing the readers of Jagran English a very Happy Chhoti Holi!

