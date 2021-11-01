New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of lights is just a few days away, and people are busy shopping and preparing sweets for the eve. Diwali is one of the auspicious festivals for Hindus as, on this day, Lord Ram, along with Goddess Sita and younger brother Laxman came to Ayodya after defeating Ravana. Also, on this day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha to seek their blessing for a healthy, wealthy and prosperous life.

The day before Diwali is celebrated as 'Choti Diwali' or Naraka Chaturdashi', as on this day a powerful demon Narakasura was killed by Goddess Kali. So as the day is around the corner, here we are with warm wishes, quotes and messages you can send to your family and friends.

Choti Diwali 2021: Wishes

May the joy, cheer, mirth and merriment

Of this divine festival surround you forever. Happy Choti Diwali to you and your loved ones.

May the happiness that this season brings Brighten your life,

And hope the year brings you luck and fulfils all your dreams.

Happy Choti Diwali 2021 to all.

At this festival, may your life Shine like Silver, Shimmer like Gold and dazzle like solitare. Very very warm wishes of Chhoti Diwali to you.

May this festive season fill your life with joy, peace, goodness, wealth, good health and prosperity — happy Chhoti Diwali to you.

May Chhoti Diwali, fill your heart with enthusiasm and joy. May you have a sparking Naraka Chaturdashi!

Light a lamp of love!

Blast a chain of sorrow!

Shoot a rocket of prosperity!

Fire a flowerpot of happiness!

Wish you and your family sparking Diwali!

Here's wishing you and your family, a very Happy Chhoti Diwali and Naraka Chaturdashi. Stay blessed and happy.

On the auspicious occasion of Chhoti Diwali, here's extending my warm greetings to you and your family.

May the Almighty shower you with his choicest blessings, good health and wealth on the day of Chhoti Diwali — Happy Naraka Chaturdashi to you and your loved ones.

Let your sorrows burst like crackers,

your happiness be like sparkles,

your dreams soar like rockets

and let your life be enlightened by lamp

Happy Chhoti Diwali and a prosperous new year ahead.

Aane wali khushiyan dher sari Mubarak ho aap ko, Diwali se pehle Choti Diwali, Mubarak ho aap ko.

May this sparkling festival of lights fill your home with happiness, joy, peace and success. Happy Choti Diwali!

May sparkling diyas bring in all the happiness and goodness in your life, Happy Choti Diwali to you and your family.

Choti Diwali 2021: Quotes

May this Choti Diwali endow you with opulence and prosperity. Happiness comes at your steps. Wishing you a bright future in your life. Happy Choti Diwali.

Chhoti Diwali ke din mera pranam sweekar karein. Meri or se aapko dheron shubh kamnayein.

Chhoti Deepavali ki bahut shubh kamnayein.

Ye Diwali apke jeevan mein khushiyon ki barsaat laye, Dhan aur Shoharat ki barish kare. Choti Diwali ki sa-prem mangal kamnayein.

Aap sabhi ko Choti Diwali ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

Har dam khushiya ho sath, Kabhu daman na ho kahli Humsab ki taraf se happy Diwali!

Narak chaturdashi ka tayuhaar har orr diyo ki jagmagahat aur apko dher sara pyar hi pyar. Apko is Choti Diwali ki Anek anek badhai.

Diwali ka ye pyara tyohaar, jeevan mein laaye khushiyan appr, Mata laxmi viraje aapke dwaar, sabhi kaamna aapki kare sweekaar. Happy Choti Diwali.

Naraka Chaturdashi ke pavan avsar par meri or se aapko aur aapke poore pariwar ko dheron shubh kamnayein — happy Chhoti Diwali

Choti Diwali 2021: Messages

May this Choti Diwali Fill your heart with enthusiasm and joy... So that you have a sparkling Diwali!

May this Naraka Chaturdashi bring

Pot full of health, wealth and life

May God always be with you

And bring an end to all your strife

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi

It’s the day to light diyas and sparklers

But it’s also the time to stay safe

Have a happy and safe Choti Diwali!

May this Choti Diwali be as bright as ever

May it bring joy, health and wealth to you

May the festival of lights brighten up your life today and forever

Happy Choti Diwali to all!

May the festival of joy become more beautiful for you and your family. All your new ventures get success and progress.

Happy Diwali

