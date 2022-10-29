Chhath Puja 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

CHHATH PUJA is the most significant festival of Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh which is celebrated with great jubilation. The four-day festivities of Chhath puja started with Nahay Khay and ends with Usha Arghya on October 31. It is celebrated on the auspicious Kartik Shukla Shahsthi to offer gratitude towards God Surya for supporting life on Earth.

As you celebrate the occasion of Chhath Puja, we bring you some popular and warm wishes and messages to share with your family and friends.

Chhath Puja 2022: Wishes

"May you and your loved ones be showered with blessings on this auspicious day. Happy Chhauth Day."

"On the occasion, let's pray to Lord Surya to shine his blessings and fill our homes with happiness and prosperity. Jappy Chhath Puja to you."

"May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory. Happy Chhauth Puja to you and your loved ones."

"All that exists was born from the Sun, there is nothing apart from it. Sending you blessings and love on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja."

"Chhath Puja is the day to thank Surya Dev for prosperity, peace and kindness. Happy Chhath Puja."

Chhath puja 2022: Messages

"Let us all pray to Sun God and Chhathi Maiya and ask for blessings, happiness, success and prosperity in life. Chhath Puja ki shubh kamnayein."

"Chhath Puja ke paavan parva par, karo milke Surya Dev ko pranam aur bolo sukh shnati dey apaar. Happy Chhath Puja."

"May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your loved ones."

"Jo bhi karta hai tan-man-dhan se Chhath ko yaad, ho jata hai uska jeewan khushiyon se aabaad."

"May this occasion of Chhath Puja light up new hopes and opportunities in your life and fulfil all your dreams and leave you with a smile."

"Remove all negativities and embrace only goodness. May Chhath Puja bring you happiness in abundance."

Chhath Puja 2022: Quotes

"It is a day to offer Arghya to Sun God,

and thank him with all your heart.

May your fast bring you joy. Happy Chhath Puja."

"Chhath Puja aaye banke Ujala,

Khul jaye aap ki qimat ka tala,

Humesha aap per rahe meherbaan upar wala,

Yahi dua karta hai aapka ye chahne vala.

Wish you a very Happy Chhath Puja."

"Let us decorate this festival celebration with wishes of success, prosperity and happiness for everyone before golden sunrise. Happy Chhath Puja."

"The Sun God is always there to shine upon us, so pray with full dedication. Happy Chhath Puja."