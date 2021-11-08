New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chhath is one of the most significant festivals for all the residents of Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Nepal, as it is dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. On this day, devotees thank both the deities for bestowing the bounties of life on the Earth and request them to keep showering his blessings.

This year, the Chhath Puja 2021 is starting from November 8 and will conclude on November 11, 2021. Now, as Biharis and Nepalese are celebrating the festival, here we are with warm wishes, messages and quotes. Also, you can share them on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Chhath Puja 2021: Wishes

"May the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja bring in your life prosperity and happiness.”

“Chhath Puja ka paavan din hai aaya, Surya devta aur Chhath Mata ki puja karne ka diwas hai aaya…. Dher saari shubh kamnayein is khaas din ki!!”

May this Chhath Puja marks the beginning

Of life, fortune, and success for you

May the wishes to make this day

Be blessed by Sun God and come true.

“Is Chhath Puja mein jo teri manokamna ho, wo sab ho purn…. Chhath Mata ka ashirvad mile aur Jeevan mein barse khushiyan har din.”

"May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory….. Happy Chhath Puja to you.”

“May you and your loved ones are showered with the love and blessings of Chhath Mata on the occasion of Chhath Puja.”

Chhath Puja is about sincere devotion, perseverance, faith and one’s belief. May you be showered with happiness and prosperity. May the gracious rays of the Sun God light up your life.

The morning sun has risen, we have to take the name of Chhath Maiya all day, next morning will bring new happiness in life, Chhath Maiya will fulfill all your desires

Remove all darkness and embrace positivity.

May this auspicious day bring luck and prosperity.

Wishing you and your family a very happy Chhth puja

As we worship the Sun today, I pray the Sun in your life never sets. Have a sparkling Chhath Puja

May the Sun God shower you with his choicest blessings and make you beam with joy. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your family.

May all your agonies perish and may you be showered with his choicest blessings—a very Happy Chhath Puja to you and your family.

As we worship the Sun today, I pray the Sun in your life never sets. Have a wonderful Chhath Puja 2021.

On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, here’s wishing you and your family good health, wealth, peace and prosperity.

Chhath Puja ka paavan din hai aaya, Surya devta aur Chhath Mata ki puja karne ka diwas hai aaya…. Dher saari shubh kamnayein is khaas din ki.

On the day of Chhath Puja people goes to a holy bath at the river.

They offer arghya to God Sun to thank for giving sunlight to earth.

It maintains the balance of the environment and helps to growth of crops. Happy Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja 2021: Quotes

“Chhath Mata ko karke pranam, Surya Devta karke naman…. Aao saath milkar manayein Chhath Puja ka yeh tyohar.”

“Jo bhi karta hai tan-man-dhan se Chhath ko yaad, ho jata hai uska Jeevan khushiyon se aabad.”

The Sun God is always there to shine upon us, so pray with full dedication. Happy Chhath Puja!

Let’s thank Sun God for the light

And take a holy bath in the river too

May this Chhath Puja bring

Ample blessings throughout the year for you.

Chhath Puja 2021: Messages

“Jo bhi karta hai tan-man-dhan se Chhath ko yaad, ho jata hai uska Jeevan khushiyon se aabad.”

“May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory….. Happy Chhath Puja to you.”

May the occasion of Chhath Puja light up new hopes and opportunities in your life and fulfil all your dreams and leave you with a smile.

Remove all negativities and embrace only goodness. May Chhath Puja bring you happiness in abundance.

On this Chhath puja, may chhathi Maiya give you the courage of a lion and the strength of an elephant. Happy Chhath Puja 2021!

May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of good life, fortune, and glory for you, setting a new and energetic phase for a highly successful life. Happy Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja Ka Pavan Parva.

Hai Surya Dev Ki Puja Ka Parva.

Karo Milke Surya Dev ko Pranama.

Aur Bolo Sukh Shanti Dey Apaar.

Happy Chhath Puja

"Meherbaan ho aap par Surya Devta aur Chhath Mata…. De aapko unnati aur likhe aap apni jeet ki gatha.”

Let me decorate your festival celebration with wishes of success, prosperity, and happiness for you and your family before the golden sunrise. Happy Chhath Puja.

“May the occasion of Chhath Puja light up new hopes and opportunities in your life and fulfill all your dreams and leave you with smile.”

Sun God is worshipped on Chhath Puja. So I pray to Sun God for your happiness, success, and prosperity on this Chhath Puja

May all evils get washed with the holy bath

Celebrate Chhath Puja with grandeur today and always.

Happy Chhath Puja

Sunahre rath pr hoke sawar,

Surya dev aye hai apke dwar,

Chhath parv ki subh kamnayen,

Meri aur se kare sweekar.

Happy Chhath Puja!

May this Chhath Puja bring Blessings and happiness your way, May all your dreams come true and all evils shed away. Happy Chhath Puja

May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory. Happy Chhath Puja to you.

Its a day to offer arghya to sun God,

and thank him with all your heart.

May your fast bring you joy. Happy Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja aaye banke Ujala,

Khul jaye Aap ki Kissmat ka Tala,

Hamesha Aap per rahe Meherban Upar wala,

Yahi Dua karta hai apka ye chahne wala.

Wish u Very Very Happy Chhath Puja

