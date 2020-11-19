Happy Chhath Puja 2020: This festival falls right after Diwali and is dedicated to Lord Sun and his Sister Shashti Devi (Chhathi Maiya) and people pray to them for their happiness and peace of mind.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chhath Puja is the festival that is celebrated with full fervor and enthusiasm across the states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh. This festival is a four-day-long festival that begins with Nahay Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi, Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, and is followed by Kharna on the Panchami Tithi, Chhath Puja on Sashti Tithi, and Usha Arghya on the Saptami Tithi.

This festival falls right after Diwali and is dedicated to Lord Sun and his Sister Shashti Devi (Chhathi Maiya) and people pray to them for their happiness and peace of mind. This year, the festival celebration is a bit different as it does not involve large gatherings but does follow rigorous fasting, holy bathing, and intense praying.

As people are celebrating this festival, we have come up with popular Chhath Puja 2020 wishes, quotes, status messages, and images that you can share with friends and family.

Happy Chatth Puja 2020 Wishes:

1. This Chhath Puja here's thanking the Sun God for nurturing life on this planet.

2. Surya Devta Ki Kripa Hum Par Bani Rahe, Usha Maiyya Ki Kirnein Jeevan Ko Prajwalit Kerti Rahein. Chhath Puja Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

3. Chhath Puja Ka Pavan Parv Hai, Kero Jai Jaikar Surya Devta Ki, Unki Aaradhana Ka Mangal Din Hai, Bolo Jai Shri Surya Devta Ki, Bolo Jai Chhathi Maiya Ki. Happy Chhath Puja.

4. Chhath Puja laye aapke jeevan mein naya ujala, Khul jayein aapke bhagya ka taala, Surya Devta ka adbhut tej hai nirala, Sukhi rahe prarthana kerne wala. Happy Chhath Puja.

5. Remove all negativities and embrace only goodness. May Chhath Puja bring you happiness in abundance.

6. May you and your loved ones are showered with the love and blessings of Chhath Mata on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

7. May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory….. Happy Chhath Puja to you.

8. Jo bhi karta hai tan-man-dhan se Chhath ko yaad, ho jata hai uska Jeevan khushiyon se aabad.

Happy Chatth Puja 2020 Quotes:

1.

Sabke Dilo Mai ho sabke liye Pyaar.

Aanewala har din layee Khushiyo ka Tyohar,

Is ummeed ke saath aao bhulke saree Ghum.

Chhath puja 2020 ko Hum Sab kare Welcome.

2.

C= chant

H=heaven

H = Holy

A = almighty

T = together

h =hallowed

p =pious

u =upbeat

j =jubilation

a =awesome,

Happy Chhath Puja.

3.

On the day of Chhath Puja people goes to holy bath at river.

They offer arghya to God Sun to thank for giving sunlight to earth.

It maintains the balance of environment and help to growth of crops.

--Happy Chhath Puja--

4.

Chhath is a festival dedicated to the Sun God,

It is considered to be a means to thank the sun

For bestowing the bounties of life in earth and

Fulfilling particular wishes.....

HAPPY Chhath....!!

5.

Is chhath puja mai..

Jo tu chahe wo tera ho,

Har din khubsoorat aur ratain roshan ho,

Kamiyabi chumte rahe tere kadam humesha,

chhath puja Mubarok ho tuje mere Yaar.

Wish you a Very happy Chhath Puja...

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Messages to share on Facebook & WhatsApp Status

1. Poore ho aapke sare Aim,

Sada badhti rahe aap ki Fame,

Milte rahe sabse Pyar aur Dosti,

Aur mila a lot of Fun & Masti.

Wish you a..Happy chhath puja with a Plenty of Peace & Prosperity.

2. Pray to nature, sun and river.

As fasts begin on Chhat Puja day

May all evils get washed with the holy bath

Celebrate Chhath Puja with grandeur today.

3. It’s a day to offer arghya to Sun God

And thank Him with all your heart

May your fast bring you joy

As Chhath Puja is about to start.

4. All that exists was born from the sun

He is the source and the end

May Sun God bless you this Chhat Puja

Heart full of wishes, here I send.

5. Jo Hai Jagat ka Taran Har,

Saat Ghodo Ki Hai Jinki Savari,

Na Kabhi Ruke Na Kabhi Der Kare,

Aise He Hamare Sury Dev,

Aao Mil Kar Kare Is Chhath Par Unki Puja,

Sabko Hamari Taraf Se Happy Chhath Puja…

