Chaitra Navratri 2021: Maa Brahmacharini is one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga and is known as the symbol of knowledge and wisdom. She is also known by the names--- Aparna, Uma, and Tapascharini.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The nine day-long festival of Navratri started on April 13. Day 2 of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini. She is one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga and is known as the symbol of knowledge and wisdom. Maa Brahmacharini is also known by the names like Aparna, Uma, and Tapascharini. As the people are gearing up to celebrate day 2 of Navratri, we are bringing some of the wishes, quotes, messages that you can share with your friends and family on this auspicious day:

Navratri Day 2 Wishes:

*May this Navratri be as splendid as ever. Hope it lightens up yours as well as your dear one’s lives.

*With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. A very Happy Navratri to you and your family.

*Here's wishing you a very happy, prosperous and healthy life on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

*Aap sabhi ko Navratri ki dheron shubh kamnayein. Jai Mata Di

*Maa Durga will surely bestow her 9 forms of blessings for you and your family: Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power and Commitment. Happy Navratri!

*May Goddess Durga bestow all happiness and joy in your family for all years to come.

*May the nine days and nine nights of Navratri bring your good health and fortune. Wishing you a very Happy Navratri.

Navratri Maa Brahmacharini Quotes:

*As an honour to Goddess Durga, let us spread happiness and joy around us. Happy Navratri!

*Let us pray that this Navratri, Maa Durga bestows upon you and your family, All nine forms of her blessings. Happy Navratri!

*"Navratri ke pavan utsav par aapke ghar Durga ji ka agaman ho, aapke ghar mein sukh aur samruddhi ka vaas ho, yehi humari manokamna hai"

*"Maa Durga ka sada rahe ashirvad; dhan, samridhi, sukh aur kamiyabi ka de aapko aashirvad; Navrati ki nau raatein roshan kar dein aapka Jeevan; Navratri ki shubh kamnayein"

*"It’s time to welcome Maa Durga at our doorstep and thank her for all the special gifts we received this year. Let’s make this Navratri a great one to remember!"

*May the choicest blessings of Maa Durga bring happiness, peace, and harmony to your life. Happy Navratri!

*May this Navratri bring you new success, happiness and love!

*This Navratri, may Goddess Durga bless you with all that you have dreamt of. Jai Mata Di

Ahead of day 2 of Navratri, we are wishing the readers of Jagran English, a very happy Navratri.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma