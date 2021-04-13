To make this day special for the little girls, many people ﻿offer them interesting gifts like toys, clothes, money envelopes etc. Take a look at the list of pocket-friendly gift items for Kanya Bhoj.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Nine-day festival of praying Maa Durga's nine incarnations have commenced from April 13. Devotees on these days worship the Goddess's nine avatars and observe fasts for everyday. Apart from that, another ritual which is followed in a few regions of the country is Kanya Bhoj or Kanjak where young girls up to the age of 12 are invited to the house and are offered food and gifts. Therefore, to make this day special for the little girls, many people offer them interesting gifts like toys, clothes, money envelopes etc. So, here we with a few interesting gift options which you can consider presenting in Kanjak this year.

Colourful stationery

Since every girl of that age is in school, therefore, they may enjoy a lot of funky sets of stationery like sticky notes, colourful pens, fragrance erasers, pretty compass boxes and more. A whole set can cost you a minimum Rs. 100-200.

Handbags and accessories

Girls are generally fascinated with cute handbags and a few cosmetic items and accessories like creams, clips, bows etc. Therefore, a peppy bag with a few goodies inside it can cheer them up. The price of the whole kit may depend on your choice. As per an estimate, it can start with almost Rs. 300.

Sanitiser and face mask kit

This kit is the need of the hour considering the current global pandemic we are battling these days. Therefore, to make this kit a little more fun, you can try and buy a few sanitizers with different fragrances. Yes, there are several varieties of sanitizers and colourful masks available in the market, and what better gift to give to someone than health and safety. The kit can easily come under Rs 100-200.

Digital drawing pads

These may sound different but who doesn't need a digital drawing pad. The interesting thing about this one is that it's not just pocket-friendly but also a fun thing to gift to the tech-savvy generation. The cost of the same online is starting from Rs 340.

Soft toy

A soft toy is adored by almost every girl of that age. You can consider buying a small one which fits into a hand while a big one which matches her height. A stuff toy's range can start from Rs 200.

So, which one out of these 5 options are you considering to gift the little ones this Kanya Bhoj? Do let us know.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta