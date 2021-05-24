Brother's Day 2021: To make this day even more happening, here we are with a few wishes, quotes, SMSes and more which you can share with your loving brother. Read on to know

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Love, friendship, a few fights are a part and parcel of the bittersweet relationship we share with our brothers. A brother is someone who is your first true companion who won't just protect you but will also teach you to take care of yourself. He is the first person who is trustworthy and hold the utmost importance.

Therefore, to celebrate the brothers in your life Brother's Day is observed. The special day is dedicated to the male sibling in the house and is celebrated on May 24. However, if you don't have any brothers then you can acknowledge the presence of someone who is a brother figure in your life be it a cousin, friend or brother-in-law. Therefore, to make this day even more happening, here we are with a few wishes, quotes, SMSes and more which you can share with your loving brother. Take a look

“Brothers are what best friends can never be.”

“I love my brother. He is simply amazing and I just couldn’t imagine my life without him.”

“There is no success you can celebrate more than the success of a brother.” – Diego Luna

“Nothing can stop me from loving my brother.” – Brandy Norwood

“What strange creatures brothers are!” – Jane Austen

“It was nice growing up with someone like you – someone to lean on, someone to count on… someone to tell on!” – Unknown

“I smile because you’re my brother I laugh because there is nothing you can do about it.” – Unknown

“There is a little boy inside the man who is my brother… Oh, how I hated that little boy. And how I love him too.” – Anna Quindlen

“A brother is a friend God gave you; A friend is a brother your heart chose.” – Unknown

“Your brother is always the first male friend you will have in your life.” – Ritu Ghatourey

“Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk.” – Susan Scarf Merrell

“Having me by your side is the only gift you look for.” Happy brother’s day, dear bro.

“A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a difficult time.” – Proverbs

“There is no love like the love for a brother. There is no love like the love from a brother.” – Astrid Alauda

Happy brother’s day! To have a brother like you is a blessing!

To me, you’re my guardian angel who always protects me from every sadness and sorrow. Happy Brother’s Day dear brother.

You are the only person who would always have my back but make fun of me too at the same time. Happiest Brother’s Day my dear bro. Love ya.

Brothers are what best friends can never be. Happy Brothers day!

Wishing my brother on brother’s day and thanking him for making my whole life remarkable with his support. My brother is the best.

No one feels like you, bro. Happy brother’s day!

From I hate you to I HATE YOU- we both never grew up. Happy brother’s day, monster.

You are my superhero who is always by my side no matter what. Happy brother’s day!

I used to share my toys with you, now I share my feelings too. Happy Brother’s Day to the most caring one.

A brother is like a gift from God that we can cherish forever. Happy brother’s day.

I have a lot of friends, but with you, I feel the most comfortable. Happy brother’s day.

Happy Brother’s Day dear. You are my first and forever best friend.

A relationship between brother-brother and brother-sister is one of the most adorable relationships in the world. Happy brother’s day.

Nothing can be compared to the great sibling bond I have with you. Wish you a very Happy Brother’s Day.

You are the friend I’ve got by born and I am so grateful to have you in my life. Happy Brother’s Day dear.

I have not seen any superheroes, but I see you every day doing awesome works. Happy Brother’s Day.

Wishing Happy Brothers Day to the best brother in the world.

