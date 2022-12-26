Happy Boxing Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

Boxing day is another popular festival celebrated a day after Christmas festivities on December 26. As the name suggests, the day has nothing to do with sports Boxing! Instead, it is a day that celebrates the act of giving and helping the ones in need. On the occasion of Boxing Day, people celebrate goodwill and help the poor and needy with gifts, clothes, food and other essentials.

The day now has become a shopping holiday in countries such as the UK, Nigeria, Canada, Scotland, Norway, South Africa, Denmark and others where people enjoy high discounts and sales on the day. Therefore, to celebrate this special occasion we bring you a list of wishes and messages to share with your loved ones and enjoy the festive season.

Happy Boxing Day 2022: Wishes

"Happy Boxing Day! Pack goodwill in a box and gifts them to the ones who need it. Watch them smile."

"Happy Boxing Day to you and your family. This day brings hope, love and light to everyone."

"This Boxing Day, stay rooted in joy and gratitude and your optimism will surely be contagious."

"With Christmastide just beginning, may you remain focused on the true reason for the season. Happy Boxing Day"

"May God bless you, your family and loved ones, and your larger community. Happy Boxing Day!"

Happy Boxing Day 2022: Messages

"May you have the faith of Saint Stephen as you look for ways to care for others this season."

"Prayers for a meaningful holiday filled with hope and miracles as goodwill abounds. Happy Boxing Day!"

"We are blessed to be a blessing, so let's allow the blessings to flow freely this Boxing Day."

"Happy Boxing Day! Remember that you always have something significant to offer meals, insight, donations, time, and encouragement that could change someone's day, perspective, or life."

"May this holiday be filled with bliss and beauty everywhere you look. Happy Boxing Day!"

Happy Boxing Day 2022: Quotes

“Remember, there’s no such thing as a small act of kindness. Every act creates a ripple with no logical end.” - Scott Adams

“Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” - Princess Diana

“Compassion isn’t about solutions. It’s about giving all the love that you’ve got.” - Cheryl Strayed

“A part of kindness consists in loving people more than they deserve.” - Joseph Joubert