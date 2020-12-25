Happy Boxing Day 2020: So as the world celebrates Boxing Day, here are some wishes, messages, quotes and greetings to share with friends and family on this day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Boxing Day is one of the most popular days that is celebrated across the world on December 26, a day after Christmas. Popularly known as 'Shopping Holiday', Boxing Day originated in Britain where it was celebrated to give gifts to the poor.

Traditionally Boxing Day is observed on December 26. However, it is also celebrated on December 27 if December 26 falls on Sunday. Boxing Day also has special significance to sports and various games and events, especially in the United Kingdom (UK) and Australia, are organised on this day. So as the world celebrates Boxing Day, here are some wishes, messages, quotes and greetings to share with friends and family on this day:

Boxing Day 2020 Wishes and Messages:

Happy Boxing day! Have lots of delicious food, and enjoy this day with your friends and family.

May you be swept away by countless Christmas gift boxes. Celebrate this day with your family and stay blessed always! Happy boxing day!

Happy Boxing day, dear. May you have a joyous festival this season.

Celebrate this boxing day well with your near and dear ones. May you be showered with beautiful gifts and choicest blessings. Happy boxing day!

I hope your life fills up with only happy moments. Have a happy boxing day.

Happy Boxing Day, Dear Friend. It’s not just a day to celebrate. It’s a day to spread love and bring a smile to the faces of your loved ones.

May all the sweet memories of this festive season never fade. May all your cherished dreams come true. Wishing you a happy boxing day!

Boxing Day 2020 Greetings:

Just as the celebrations of Christmas roll over to Boxing Day, may the celebrations of Boxing Day roll over to New Year’s Eve and all the year through!

Get prepared to get boxed by the needy with blessings from them as you box them with offerings and purchases. Have a happy boxing day ahead!

May you have all the time in this world to make some beautiful memories today to cherish for many tomorrows. Have a bright and blissful day!

Let the miracles of this festive season take over you and fill your heart with hope and courage. Better days are waiting for you. Happy boxing day!

This year’s boxing day is here to let you know that you are and will be blessed forever. Have an excellent with your friends and family!

Smile for the things that you achieved throughout the year. Don’t let your heart be burdened by the sorrows of yesterday. Happy boxing day!

I wish you a happy boxing day and send you much love. I pray to the Almighty to shower choicest best blessings of love and happiness upon you and your family.

Boxing Day 2020 Quotes:

"Love the giver more than the gift"

"The excellence of a gift lies in its appropriateness rather than in its value"

"A wonderful gift may not be wrapped as you expect"

"The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other."

"I pray that this boxing day comes with a promise of lifelong happiness for you and leaves an everlasting smile on your face. Happy boxing day!"

"Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas"

"Happy Day after Christmas, Merry Rest of the Year, even when Christmas is over, The Light of the World is Still Here!"

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma