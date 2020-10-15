Happy Boss' Day 2020: This day is observed on October 16 every year by employees every year to thank their bosses for "being kind and fair".

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Boss' Day, popularly known as 'National Boss' Day' is celebrated on October 16 by employees every year to thank their bosses for "being kind and fair throughout the year" and for guiding them to meet their targets. This day was first observed in the United States of America (USA) in 1958 by Patricia Bays Haroski. Haroski had registered October 16 as 'National Boss' Day' in honour of her father, who was also her boss at State Farm Insurance Company in Deerfield, Illinois. So as you observe Boss' Day, here are some wishes, messages, greetings and quotes to share with your boss on this day:

Wishes and Greetings:

One day a year isn’t enough to recognize you and the great work you do. Thanks! Happy Boss' Day

Thanks for the example you set and the support you give. You bring out the best in us all. Happy Boss' Day

Just wanted to let you know that I appreciate everything you do for this company and the employees who work for it. Happy Boss' Day

You’re more than a boss – you’re a mentor and a leader. Thanks for everything you do. Happy Boss' Day

There’s a reason they pay you the big bucks. As far as I’m concerned, you’re worth every penny. Happy Boss' Day boss

Managing people isn’t easy, especially with knuckleheads like me in the office. How do you do it? Happy Boss' Day

Whoever invented National Boss' Day was probably trying to suck up to their boss. With that said, Happy Boss’s Day to the greatest manager who has ever lived

Finally, if you truly appreciate your boss, a more heartfelt message is in order. Here are some wording samples to consider. Happy Boss' Day

You make work feel like play, and that’s the greatest compliment I can give any manager. Happy Boss' Day

The best perk of this job is having you as a manager. You’re awesome! Happy Boss' Day boss

Quotes:

"When you correct me on what I prepare, you correct me not just once, you correct me forever. Thank you for being a friend and a boss"

"We are all into achieving the goals and visions of this company. Our full support is with you, boss"

"Thank you for being a Great Boss. A great boss lays the foundation for employees to discover their greatness!"

"You're an inspiration to work with your hard work and dedication have earned you the place you are in proud to have a boss like you!"

"Your fitness talks are an inspiration, a bonus which is much lived. Thank you Boss!"

"Know what's better than having a boss like you on Boss's Day? Having a boss like you all year round!"

"You deserve recognition more than one day a year for all the responsibilities you handle so smoothly"

Messages:

Thanks for your support and understanding through some very challenging times. I couldn’t ask for a better supervisor.

No amount of money or perks could adequately compensate you for everything you do for your employees. You truly go the extra mile.

I hope your boss is as good to you as mine is to me. You deserve it.

I admire your ability to lead and bring the best out of my coworkers and me. Thank you and Happy Boss Day!

You’re a great boss, but you’re an even better friend. Thanks for all you do!

You make work feel like play, and that’s the greatest compliment I can give any manager. Happy Boss Day!

2020 has proven to be a year of change and challenges. Thank you for leading your team and our company with grace and empathy

