Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Fitness Secrets That Keep India's Chase Master's Razor Shape Intact

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the Indian cricketer and former caption of the India Men's Cricket Team, Virat Kohli. The superstar not only has perfection in acing cricket matches but also has shaped his fitness as a tool to help him achieve his goals. Virat Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday today and fans can't keep calm with the major fitness goals that the cricketer has set at such an age.

Being one of the most successful cricketers, King Kohli has set a benchmark for all fitness freaks with his physique. It requires immense dedication to be an amazing cricketer which requires one to be fit and full of energy all the time.

According to Times Of India report, Virat Kohli started his fitness transformation from his first World CUo when he was severely out of shape. The diet of the cricket world star includes a healthy balance of green leafy vegetables and fresh fruits. Virat Kohli chose veganism and follow a vegan diet. Moreover, to stay full of energy, he keeps nuts and seeds handy. With a purely vegetarian diet, his discipline, quality of food and food intake are one of the most important things that the cricketer keeps in mind.

In many interviews, Virat Kohli revealed that he is a big-time foodie and loves to eat wherever he goes. However, being a fitness enthusiast, he never opts for junk food. Instead, he chooses a baked version of food in his diet to satiate his cravings while maintaining his fitness.

On the other hand, exercises and workout is a part of his daily routine to stay fit and healthy. According to a report on News 18, his fitness routine includes the following exercises:

Strength Training, also known as resistance training, involves physical exercises to improve the strength and endurance power of the body. The Captain believes in efficient ways to burn calories and sweat off the body. Exercises such as strength training help in increasing the metabolic rate of the body enabling it to burn calories within the body.

Meanwhile, the cricketer keep sharing his workout and practise session videos on Instagran. Have a look:

