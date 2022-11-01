Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Special: Bollywood King's Fitness Proves Why He Is A True Inspiration

SHAH RUKH Khan, the superstar of Bollywood and one of the most loved celebrities will be celebrating his 57th birthday on November 02, 2022. From Dilwale Dhulaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ), Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum, Kal Ho Naa Ho to Mohabnatein, Veer Zara, Happy New Year and other blockbuster movies of King Khan, the actor has never been backstage in his 30 years career in Bollywood.

SRK is one of the most eminent actors who enjoy major popularity and fan love worldwide. Apart from his successful movies, the 'Pathaan' star is an inspiration to millions in terms of his fitness. The chiselled avatar of his new film Pathaan has created a huge buzz for his fitness.

Shah Rukh Khan's fitness trainer, Prashant Subhash Sawant in an interview with Indian Express revealed the star's fitness routine. He mentioned, " I have been working with Shah Rukh for 24 years and in the last four years we have been working specifically for this film Pathaan. Through the pandemic, he has been consistent. We used to do a lot of circuit training and cardio workouts, but now we have incorporated strength training which has helped him look better and bigger.

About the DDLJ star's fitness routine, the trainer said, " Shah Rukh's calorie intake was increased with much emphasis on protein intake that included eggs, whites and lentils. Everything in the diet was planned and measured- from carbs to fats, and proteins. Despite injuries, he came back stronger by pulling off deadlifts, pull-ups and working on his core and legs. His discipline is commendable."

In many interviews, the actor has himself revealed that by practising exercise for at least 50 minutes regularly, one should completely focus on exercise and workout with no distractions. He also shared that to stay healthy and active, one must eat healthily and is against quick diets.

On his every birthday, fans accumulate in large amounts outside his Mumbai residence 'Mannat' to wish him and shower their love on him. His lavish house 'Mannat' is a dream home to all which is worth around Rs. 200 crores and is an eyeconic tourist attraction.

