Happy Birthday Prachi Desai: Know The Secrets Of Prachi Desai's Flawless Skin

BOLLYWOOD actress Prachi Desai on Monday turned a year older. She has worked in one of the most popular TV shows that we all binge-watched known as Kasam Se, besides acting in several Hindi movies. From Rock, Bol Bachchan to Once Upon a Time In Mumbai, Prachi Desai has marked her aura with some critically-acclaimed performances. She is a Brand Ambassador of Lux Lyra and has earned numerous accolades. Prachi Desai's career has been anything but boring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prachi Desai (@prachidesai)

The actress gives high-level skin goals to the fans through her Instagram. Her gorgeous skin has been consistent throughout the years of her career. Let's have a look at the skincare tips that the actress suggested to her fans in her numerous interviews:

1. Drink lots of water

This is the initial tip anyone and everyone can inhibit in their schedules. As per the Diva, despite having long shoots and hectic schedules, she never compromises on her water intake. She believes that staying hydrated is the key to glowing and healthy skin. When your body is hydrated, you feel much more energetic and your ability to work is increased.

2. Fewer experiments with skin

People have opinions to keep on trying new products for the skin to see what suits the best. But according to Prachi Desai, she is constant with her skin and beauty products, she is reluctant to experiment with numerous products on her skin and tries to stick to the skincare that has worked for her through the years. She believes that using multiple products on the skin can bring out the skin to react adversely.

3. CTM Routine

A CTM routine cleansing, toning and moisturising the skin and is a highly trusted beauty routine. Prachi sticks to the basic CTM routine. She tries to get rid of her makeup at the end of the day and then practices the CTM routine to freshen up her skin. According to the actress, though the routine is basic it is highly recommendable and keeps your skin healthy.

4. Exercises

She has a strict workout routine. She believes that sweating yourself out is important to attain healthy and glowing skin.

5. Eats healthy

Prachi maintains her beautiful looks by balancing her eating regime with lots of fruits and vegetables. This adds the required nutrition to her body and helps her skin look glowy and amazing.

6. Uses homemade masks

Home-made masks such as mixing honey and lemon juice for an instant glow are Prachi Desai's go-to skincare routine. According to her, if she feels that her skin needs extra care and love, she tries to put on some homemade masks that are friendly to the skin and provide astonishing results.