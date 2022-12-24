Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: 5 Times The Actor Inspired His Fans To Workout For Healthy And Fit Body

THE MOST evergreen star of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor has turned a year older today as he is celebrating his 66th birthday. We are still in surprise that the Indian actor and producer and heartthrob of many people is 66 at age, but so young in heart and body. The enduring actor has proved with the time that age is just a number and does not define an individual. Therefore, on his 66th birthday today, we bring you some motivating and inspiring videos and photos of the actor's fitness journey. Taking to his Instagram, Anil Kapoor has been consistently sharing his workout and fitness videos with his fans and is a true inspiration.

1. In this video, Anil Kapoor in the caption wrote, "Working hard so I can Diwali hard!" The actor can be seen jogging in the morning hours of the day. We as youngsters can get our daily dose of motivation from just this single video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

2. In this post, Anil Kapoor took to his post's caption and wrote, "Celebrating World Yoga Day! For a happy & healthy mind & body, everyone should do some form of yoga every day! This is my advice so you can also #jugjuggjeeyo." We all know the benefits and wonders yoga can do to an individual's body and mind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

3. During the time, when we all were at our homes, during the lockdown phase in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anil Kapoor did not let the disease outbreak in the country stop him from his daily dose of workouts. He spent his quarantine time doing exercises and workout without any exceptions. In this video caption, he mentioned, "Let’s keep moving ( indoors )! There’s no escaping my workout when my trainer @marcyogimead is staying with me!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

4. In another post captioned, "The grind that comes before lights, camera and action…", Anil Kapoor shared his strict fitness routine in which he is seen starting his day with cycling, working out at the gym which shows his self-discipline and consistency.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

5. In one of his photo posts, the actor wrote a long caption and shared his insights on body, mind and health. He wrote, "I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice. When it comes to bodybuilding, nothing is beyond us. At different ages, we can work differently to achieve great results. If you're asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

He further added, " Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again."

Happy Birthday to the evergreen rockstar and sensation of the Bollywood, Anil Kapoor!