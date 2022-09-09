Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Fitness Lessons From Bollywood's Khiladi To Embed In Our Lives

BOLLYWOOD superstar Akshay Kumar turns 55 today and without any doubt, the Khiladi Kumar is ageing like a fine wine. Akshay Kumar has brought new flavours to Bollywood with his exceptional flair. From Phir Hera Pheri to Raksha Bandhan, he has set high standards for his competitors. Along with the superhit movies, Akshay Kumar inspires everybody with his fitness expeditions. He is comprehensively committed to a healthy lifestyle and believes in the 'Early to bed and early to rise' mantra.

He is undeniably one of the fittest actors in the country and has always advocated fitness as an essential aspect of daily life. He is a trained martial artist and never backs off from performing lethal stunts in movies.

In an interview, the actor stated, "These days there is a culture amongst our youth of using protein shakes and supplements to shape their bodies. I am really against that and I don't understand why they take it. They are becoming a product of a product. People have forgotten to have ghee, milk, Dahi, and have stopped eating home-cooked food." Rightly said the supplement culture nowadays has ruined the healthy lifestyle of people.

Actor's movies like Airlift, Khiladi, and Bell Bottom, just to name a few are evidence of his astounding health and fitness. He shares short clips from his movies on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Let's have a look at the fitness lessons from Akshay Kumar to embed in our lives:

1. Early to bed and Early to rise



In many live shows and interviews, Akshay Kumar has mentioned that he wakes up at 4 or 4:30 in the morning and sleeps from 9 to 9:30 at the night. Adequate sleep improves blood pressure, and the immune system and gives the body the time to relax and repair itself. Keeping a consistent sleep routine and wake times modulates the body.

2. Mix-up workout routine

Akshay Kumar includes sports such as playing Basketball and Kickboxing in his workout routine. He believes that mixing and matching physical activities is an extremely efficient workout routine.

3. No supplements

Akshay Kumar has cited many times that supplements can never reciprocate good results to our bodies. According to the US, Food And Drug Administration (FDA) supplements cause shortness of breath, severe joint or muscle pains and slurred speech in a long run.

4. Eat Everything

The actor was confronted numerous times by him being a foodie. He stated that he eats everything from carbs to proteins but also mentions not overeating. In some situations, if food is not available he carries nuts with him and manages with 4-5 bananas. He gets done with his dinner by 6:30 because it takes 4-5 hours for the food to digest properly.

5. Consistent Workout

Workouts are not something that you just start and stop at any time. Everything requires consistency, and so is the workout. Any workout that you do, be consistent in that. He says if you can't do much, dedicate at least an hour to fitness and workout in a day.

6. Always be Positive

In the opinion of the actor, positive thinking can do wonders in life. He contemplates positivity as his key to success.