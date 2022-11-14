Birsa Munda Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

THE BIRTH anniversary of the popular tribal leader, Birsa Munda is observed on November 15 every year as Jharkhand Foundation day and Birsa Munda Jayanti. This day is celebrated as an official holiday in the Indian state of West Bengal. Birsa Munda was born on November 15, 1875, in the Lohardaga district of Bengal district, now the Khunti district of Jharkhand.

He was a great freedom fighter, religious leader and folk hero of the state of Jharkhand and played a significant role in the Indian independence movement. In recognition of his contributions, the state of Jharkhand was created on his birth anniversary in the year 2022. On this special day, we bring you some wishes and quotes to share with your friends and families.

“By fighting for water, forest, land and tribal identity, the teeth of the British soured.

Protecting the rights of the tribal community at a very young age and the great contribution made by him serving the nation are inspiring for all of us.

"Dharti Aaba" on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda is celebrated as 'Tribal Pride Day'.

give up drinking rice beer and liquor. For this reason, our land drifts away. Drunkenness and sleep are no good. The enemies laugh at us.

The beer distilled from fermented rice stinks. A person’s body and spirit to decay likewise. - Birsa Munda