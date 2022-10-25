Bhai Dooj 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

Bhai Dooj is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond and love between brothers and sisters. The festival signifies the strength of the togetherness of siblings. The auspicious day of Bhai Dooj will be celebrated across the country on October 26 this year with great enthusiasm. Also, the festival will mark the end of the five-day festivities of Diwali which began on October 22 with Dhanteras followed by Diwali and Govardhan Puja.

On this special day, sisters apply tilak on their brother's forehead whereas brothers surprise them with beautiful gifts in return. Sisters pray for their brother's well-being, happiness and health. To add festive joy to your day, we bring you some heartfelt and amazing wishes and quotes to share with your family and friends to make the spirit of the day.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Wishes

"On this auspicious day, may you be showered with blessings and success in your life. Happy Bhai Dooj."

"Here's wishing you a very Happy Bhai Dooj. May your bond with your sibling remains as fulfilling and full of love as today."

"Bhai Dooj is a festival of prayers from sister to brother, brother's protection for her sister. May this year we all celebrate it with even more love and protection for our sisters and brother. Best wishes on this Bhai Dooj."

"I pray to God for your longevity and success. And I feel proud to have a brother like you. Best wishes to you."

"May this Bhai Dooj bring immense happiness and success in your life brother. Wishing you a Happy Bhai Dooj."

Bhai Dooj 2022: Messages

"Bhai Dooj is one of the most beautiful festivals as I get to shower my love on you. May God bless you with the best of health, happiness and fortune. Happy Bhai Dooj my dearest brother."

"Aap jaisa bhai paa kar dhanya ho gaya hai mera jeewan. Aap agar ho saath toh nahi hai koi bhi hgum. Bhai Dooj ki dher saari badhaiyaan."

"The most sacred relationship in the world is that of brother and sister. On this auspicious occasion of Bhaiya Dooj, I am sending my love to my brother with lots of prayers. Happy Bhai Dooj 2022."

"You are my bhaiya. Much love to you for being what you are and what you shall always be to me. Precious! Happy Bhai Dooj."

"You and I are like Tom and Jerry, fighting and giggling all day long. No matter how old we grow, we will still keep the madness alive in our relationships. Happy Bhai Dooj bro."

"My brother, we make the best team together! Cheers to all the beautiful moments of childhood. Happy Bhai Dooj."

"Together we laughed, together we cried, the affection in between is immense despite...I love you my brother till the end of time. Happy Bhai Dooj."

"No matter the cherishable time of childhood has passed, we have grown into adults, much more mature with time, but we pledge to remain together. Stay blessed Bhai! Happy Bhai Dooj."

Bhai Dooj 2022: Quotes

"Your parents leave you too soon and your kids and spouse come along late, but your siblings know who you are in your most inchoate forms." - Jeffery Kluger

"Brothers and sisters can say things to one another that no one else can." - Gregory E. Lang

"Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet." - Vietnamese Proverb

"As we grew up, my brother acted like they didn't care, but I always knew they looked out for me and were there." - Catherine Pulsifer

"Be nice to your siblings, they're your best link to your past and the most likely to stay with you in the future." - Baz Lurhmann

"There's no other love like the love for a brother. There's no other love like the love from a brother." - Terri Guillemets