Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: 5 Gifts To Make Your Brother Feel Extra Special On This Day

THE significant festival of brothers and sisters is here. The country is celebrating one of the auspicious festivals of Bhai Dooj on October 26, 2022, with great pomp and zeal. It's a day that compliments the bond between a brother and a sister. It falls on the second day after the New Moon of Shukla Paksha in the auspicious month of Kartik.

This festival is a great opportunity to let your sibling know how much love them and are inspired by them. Gifts make the other person happier and builds a strong connection between the giver and the reciever. It is a way to show gratitude towards the person you're gifting to and acts as a compliment for them. Compliment your brother on this festival of Bhai Dooj with the below-listed gift ideas.

1. Men's Shoes

Shoes are a perfect gift to surprise your brother with. With the approaching winter, gifting a pair of shoes to your brother can never go wrong. You can choose the brand, style and colour as per your brother's preferences and surprise him on Bhai Dooj.

2. Ear Phones

If your brother is the one who loves to listen to music and is a big fan of movies and series, you can gift him classy, affordable and light weight earphones.

3. Smartwatch

If your brother is a fitness freak, a fitness smartwatch is a must-gift for him. It will help him track his health and fitness daily and will be proved as a very beneficial gift.

4. Beard Oil

With this gift item, you can help your brother grow a healthy beard. Beard oil moisturizes and softens the beard hair and skin beneath it. It makes the beard look fuller and softer. If your brother is obsessed with his beard, this gift may be a good idea for Bhai Dooj.

5. Tickets to a Game

A perfect Bhai Dooj gift to a brother should be nothing less than an adventure to him that he can enjoy. If your brother is into sports, gifting him tickets to a game can never fail to impress him. Ticket to his favourite game will make him happy and cheer and witness his favourite team playing.