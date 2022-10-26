Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: 5 Budget-Friendly Gift Ideas For Your Sisters That Will Make Her The Happiest

BHAI DOOJ is being celebrated in the country with great enthusiasm and fervour. Also known as Bhai Dwitiya, Bhathru Diwthiya, Bhatra Diwtiya, Bhau Beej and Bhaiya Dooj, this festival signifies the bond and love between brothers and sisters. It is being celebrated in different parts of the country on October 26, 2022.

The main attraction of the festival is the exchange of gifts between siblings to mark the festivities of the day. Therefore, to ease out your work, we bring you a curated list of gift ideas to surprise your lovable sisters with. Look below.

1. Makeup Organiser

If your sister loves makeup and obsesses with it, there can be nothing much better than gifting her a makeup organizer to help her organize her beauty essentials. This makeup organiser will let her arrange all her products from makeup to skincare.

2. Smartwatches

Many girls love styling a watch on their wrist with some chic bracelets and other essentials. There is a wide range of brands in the market to choose the best and most affordable smartwatch for your sister on this Bhai Dooj.

3. Women Kurta Set

A women's love for clothes is well-known. If your sister loves styling traditional wear, gifting her a set of kurtas can be a wise choice that can make her immensely happy. By gifting a kurta set you will be adding colour and variety to her wardrobe which is going to make her extremely happy.

4. Handbag

You can gift your sister a daily usable and simple handbag which she can use for the office or college. You can add variety to your gift by choosing a vibrant colour and patterns as per your sister's choice. This will help her style her look and uplift her personality.

5. Gym Membership

This is quite a beneficial and innovative gift to surprise your sister with at this festival. You can gift your sister a gym membership for 6 months or a year which will help her keep herself fit and healthy.