New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bhai Dooj 2021 is one of the special and auspicious days after Diwali as it celebrates the bond of brothers and sisters. It is on this day, sisters pray for the long and healthy life of their brothers and do a tilak. Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. This year, the day will be celebrated on November 6, 2021.

As the auspicious day is just around the corner, here we have brought you some warm wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your siblings and cousins. Also, you can use them as your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Bhai Dooj 2021: Wishes

“Wishing a very Happy Bhai Dooj to my dearest brother. On this special occasion, I pray to God to always shower you with success and glory in life.”

“I am truly fortunate to have a brother like you who has been my pillar of strength in the most challenging times. A very Happy Bhai Dooj to you.”

May this Bhai Dooj brings immense happiness and success in your life brother. Wishing you a Happy Bhai Dooj!

You are my world, my brother. This is a day to thank you for always being there for me. May our beautiful relationship strengthen with each passing day. Happy Bhai Dooj!

May God bless you with prosperity, health, wealth, happiness throughout your life. Let us pray for each other and hope we stay safe all the time. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

“You have been there for me like you are my shadow and I had nothing to worry about in life. To my dearest brother, I wish you a very Happy Bhai Dooj.”

“The occasion of Bhai Dooj reminds me that I am truly the luckiest sister to have such a wonderful, loving and caring brother like you. Wishing you Happy Bhai Dooj.”

“There are so many beautiful memories that I share with you that I share the most beautiful times of my life with you. Warm greetings on Bhai Dooj to you.”

“Let us celebrate the occasion of Bhai Dooj by promising each other that no matter how much we fight, we will never give up on each other. Happy Bhai Dooj to my brother.”

I tie this holy thread on your wrist and pray to God that all your wishes come true. Have a wonderful Bhai Dooj, BRO!

Sending you love and blessings wrapped in an envelope today. Happy Bhaiya Dooj to you my brother!

“Wo ek bhai hi hai jo apni behen ki hansi aur khushi ke liye kisi bhi had tak jaa sakta hai…. Aise hi pyare se bhai ko Happy Bhai Dooj.”

“Jab tak mere bhai ka pyaar aur ashirvad mere saath hai, mere liye har ek manzil aasan hai…. Bhai Dooj ke avsar par dher saari badhai.”

You have the most special place in my life. Though maybe distant from each other, but the bond and love for you will never be less. Lots of love and blessings for you on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

I always pray for your long life and good health. Cheer up and stay a blessed lifetime, Happy Bhai Dooj!

“You have lived up to each and every promise that you have ever made to me and that’s why you are the most special brother. Happy Bhai Dooj to you.”

Bhai Dooj 2021: Quotes

"Be nice to your siblings, they're your best link to your past and the most likely to stay with you in the future." - Baz Lurhmann

"A brother is a friend given by Nature." - Jean Baptiste Legouve

"As we grew up, my brothers acted like they didn't care, but I always knew they looked out for me and were there!" - Catherine Pulsifer

"There's no other love like the love for a brother. There's no other love like the love from a brother."- Terri Guillemets

"Your parents leave you too soon and your kids and spouse come along late, but your siblings know you when you are in your most inchoate form."- Jeffrey Kluger

"Your siblings are the only people in the world who know what it's like to have been brought up the way you were." - Betsy Cohen

"Our siblings. They resemble us just enough to make all their differences confusing, and Love no matter what we choose to make of this, we are cast in relation to them our whole lives long." - Susan Scarf Merrell

"A brother shares childhood memories and grown-up dreams." – Unknown

Bhai Dooj 2021: Messages

“Bhai Dooj ke is khaas mauke par yehi prarthna hai bhagwan se ki wo aap par sada apna ashirvad banaye rakhe. Bhai Dooj ki hardik shubh kamanayein.”

Bhaidooj is one of the most beautiful festivals as I get to shower my love to you. May God bless you with the best of health, happiness and fortune. Happy Bhai Dooj my dearest brother.

“Aap jaisa bhai paa kar dhanya ho gaya hai mera yeh Jeevan. Aap agar ho saath toh nahi hai koi bhi gum. Bhai Dooj ki dher saari badhaiyan.”

My dear brother you are my best friend… my friend for life because you always have stood by me when I was alone… when I was sad… when I was dejected…. When I needed someone. You are my source of energy and inspiration…. Wishing you a very Happy Bhai dooj bhaiya.

You are the one with whom I can share my ideas, my thoughts, my fears, my happiness….. Thanks for being such a supportive and understanding brother…. Thanks for being so loving and caring… Wishing a very Happy Bhai Dooj to the best brother in the world. Love you bhaiya!!

Dear bhaiya, you mean the world to me. You are my brother, saviour, mentor and friend for life. Thanks for being there for me always. I pray for a wonderful beautiful life for you this Bhai Dooj. Happy Bhai Dooj to you.

I pray to God that our bond of love strengthens year by year. I wish that you have a prosperous and successful life ahead. Wishing you a Happy Bhai Dooj dearest brother. Love you lots.

Bhai Dooj is a special festival to me because of you and because of what you mean to me. Wishing you a Happy Bhai Dooj and I pray that you enjoy great health, wealth, happiness and success for life.

I pray to the Almighty that you are blessed with prosperity, success, wealth and health. I wish that you are showered with everything you have desired. Happy Bhai Dooj to the best brother in the world.

You & I are like Tom & Jerry fighting and giggling all day long. No matter how old we grow, we will still keep the madness alive in our relationships. Happy Bhai Dooj Bro!!!

Dear brother… you have always been there…looking out for me… to make sure that I am safe… I am walking the right path… I am happy. Your love and support have always inspired me to move ahead in life fearlessly as you were to hold me. Warm wishes to you on Bhaiya Dooj my dear bhai.

Bhai Dooj is an auspicious day to offer prayers… to seek blessings from God for dearest brother…. To spend beautiful and happy times with him and to celebrate this day of sisterhood and brotherhood with great joy. Sending best wishes to you on Bhai Dooj dear brother.

Dear bhaiya, on the beautiful occasion of Bhai Dooj, I want to thank you for loving me, supporting me in various infinite ways… In protecting me and making me smile whenever I was sad… Wishing you a very Happy and Warm Bhai Dooj brother. You mean the world to me.

