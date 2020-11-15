Happy Bhai Dooj 2020: The special festival of Bhai Dooj or Bhai Tika is similar to Raksha Bandhan and is celebrated two days after Diwali.

Happy Bhai Dooj 2020: This year, this auspicious festival will be celebrated on November 16. (file picture)

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bhai Dooj is one of the most popular festivals that observed in India to celebrate the bond between a brother and a sister. Also known as 'Bhai Tika' and 'Bhau Beej', this auspicious festival is very similar to Raksha Bandhan and is celebrated two days after the festival of lights, Diwali.

This year, the celebrations for Bhai Dooj have been severely impacted because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Due to the pandemic, a lot of people won't be able to meet their brother or sister. However, they need not worry as you can still greet your brother and sister with some adorable wishes and messages. So as you observe Bhai Dooj, here are some wishes, messages, quotes and greetings to share on this special day:

Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes and Messages:

May this day strengthen our bond more than ever! And brings joy and prosperity to your life. Happy Bhai Dooj!

On this auspicious day, may you be showered with blessing and success in your life. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj is just an excuse I have always prayed for you. May all things bright and beautiful come looking out for you! Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj to the most handsome and the best brother in the world. May you are blessed with all the happiness.

Bhai Dooj is festival of prayers from sister to brother, brother’s protection for her sister. May this year we all celebrate it with even more love and protection for our sisters and brothers. Best wishes on this Bhai Dooj.

Thank you for always standing up for me and supporting me. You are my best friend that I could ever have. Happy Bhai Dooj!

On this auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, I want to thank you my dear sister for everything you have done for me. Thank you for taking care of and supporting me always. You are the best sister one could ask for.

I pray to God for your longevity and success. And I feel proud to have a brother like you. Best Wishes to you.

The memories of our silly flights, craziness, and fun may fade away with time but the love we share will only grow with time. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Dear brother, you are my best friend. You stand by me when I am alone you make feel happy when I am low. Thanks for being for me always, dear brother. Happy Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj 2020 Greetings:

Bhaiyaa, you are someone I admire and look up to, with lots and lots of love wishing you Happy Bhai Dooj!

I only pray to the Almighty that be it day or night you stay by my side. I feel proud to have a brother like you. Happy Bhai Dooj!

You never say no, you never say that’s impossible, and you never say you can not. That’s my bro — a superman — who makes things possible and who makes paths smoother. I love you, Bro. Happy Bhai Dooj!

In love and laughter, In pain and happiness, you have been a good companion. May this Bhai Dooj strengthen our bond. Happy Bhai Dooj!

We might be miles apart, praying for your long life and good health. Happy Bhai Dooj.

We laugh and cry, we play and fight. We share moments of happiness and sorrows which made our bond stronger. Happy Bhai Dooj!

It leaves a smile on my face when I think of those trifling fights we had and suddenly used to make up. The memories may fade away with passing time but the love we share will only grow. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj 2020 WhatsApp and Facebook status:

Behen chahey bhai ka pyar, Nahi chahiye mahenge uphar, Rishta atoot rahey sadiyon tak, Mile mere bhai ko khushiyan apar Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

It is time to celebrate the bond of love and trust between two souls united by the purest form of friendship. Happy Bhai Dooj to all brothers and sisters!

Bhai, Together we laughed, together we cried, the affection in between is immense. We both make the best team together… Cheers to all the beautiful moments of childhood!!! Happy Bhaiya Dooj!!!

Thanks brother, for making me feel safe and blessed at all times. Happy Bhai Dooj!!!

My Dear Brother....Thanks for spreading smiles everywhere and making life so beautiful, meaningful and happy. Happy Bhai Dooj

You were always my best friend, Looking out for me, making sure The path I travelled on was smooth. Even if I searched the world over, There cannot be a better brother than you. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Wish you the days that bring you happiness infinite and a life that's prosperous and bright...Happy Bhai Dooj

You mean the world to me bhai May the beautiful relationship we share, strengthen our bond more Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

