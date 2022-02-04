New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Basant Panchami is one of the most important festivals for Hindus as it is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, goddess of knowledge. Also observed as Saraswati Puja, the festival is celebrated with great pomp and grandeur across the nation. This year, the auspicious day will be celebrated on February 5, Saturday. Apart from religious belief, Basant Panchami also marks the beginning of the spring season, referred to as the king of all seasons.

Basant Panchami 2022 is celebrated differently in different parts of the nation, such as in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped, in Punjab, the festival is celebrated with kites and in Rajasthan by wearing jasmine flowers. However, one thing is common, everyone wears yellow on this day as it is considered auspicious.

As Basant Panchami is right around the corner, here we have brought you some warm wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your family and friends.

Basant Panchami 2022: Wishes

Like the kites, let your knowledge go high. Let this Basant Panchami, knowledge win the overall sufferings of the world.

Knowledge is power, knowledge is wealth. May goddess Saraswati bestow upon you with prosperity and peace.

The power of knowledge is in all of us. May goddess Saraswati illuminate the glow and strive for more knowledge in us forever.

The cold season of winter is over and the spring is here. May the spring bring good news and prosperity to your homes. Happy Basant Panchami.

Happy Saraswati Puja. May the goddess of knowledge shower wisdom on us forever.

May this spring bring happiness and peace in all our lives. Have a great Basant Panchami.

I Hope Vasant Panchami brings an abundance of knowledge and wealth to you. May Goddess Saraswati bless your life with success, happiness, love and warmth!

The spring is in the air. As the sweet aroma of freshly bloomed flowers fills the air, may you have a great Basant Panchami.

At the end of the dark road of evil, may there be the soothing amber glow of knowledge. Happy Saraswati Puja.

May goddess Saraswati burn the darkness of evil with the glow of knowledge. Happy Saraswati Puja.

On this auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, let's welcome the spring season and shed lethargy. Happy Vasant Panchami!

Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami!

Basant Panchami 2022: Quotes

Saahas Sheel Hriday Mein Bhar De, Jeevan Tyaag Tapomar Kar De, Sanyam Satya Sneh Ka Var De, Maa Saraswati Aapke Jivan Mein Ullas Bhar De. Happy Basant Panchami…

Saraswathi Namasthubhyam, Varadey Kaamarupinee!Vidhyarambham Karishyami,Sidhir bhavathu mey sada ! Happy Saraswati Jayanti

Kitabo Ka Sath Ho, Pen Par Hath Ho Copiya Aapke Pas Ho, Padhai Din Raat Ho Jindagi Ke Har Imtehan Me Aap Pass Ho...!!!" "Wish U Happy Basant Panchami

Maa Saraswati Aapko Sadev Good Thought

Pradan Karti Rahey Maa Saraswati ki blessing aap par sada rahey…

Happy Basant Panchami.

Shubh Basant Panchami May You Be Blessed By

Goddess Saraswati All Your Wishes Come True...

Dreams are the tiny seeds from which beautiful tomorrow grows and makes you happy. Happy Basant Panchami.

Maa Saraswati aapko sadev good thought pradan karti rahey. Happy Basant Panchami.

Maa Saraswati ki Kripa aap par sadaiva bani rahe. Aap par gyan ki varsha ho aur vidya ki bauchhar ho. Happy Vasant Panchami!

Direct the light, grow out of mediocrity, and welcome spiritedness. Happy Saraswati Puja and Vasant Panchami to you and your family!

Basant Panchami 2022: Messages

The harsh winter ends, spring is God-sent;

A song on every lip; reminding one of your;

Nature at its very best, charting a new course;

The flowers bloom, let’s romance to the core!

Happy Vasant Panchami!

With the chill in the weather receding, may your sorrows also vanish like the cold weather! Happy Vasant Panchmi!

May this auspicious day of Vasant Panchami bring a huge wealth of knowledge to you. Wish you a joyful Basant Panchami!

On the auspicious occasion of Saraswati puja, I wish you always to stay blessed with prosperity and success in your life. Happy Vasant Panchami!

May Goddess Saraswati bless you with the ocean of knowledge which never ends! Happy Vasant Panchami!

May your mind be always filled with good thoughts and positivity. Happy Vasant Panchami!

Maa Saraswati ki kripa aap par sadaiv bani rahe. Aap par gyan ki varsha ho aur vidya ki bauchhar ho. Aapko aur aapke poore pariwar ko Saraswati Puja aur Basant Panchami ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

This Basant Panchami, may Saraswati Maa shower you with her choicest blessings. May you be blessed with knowledge and thoughtfulness.

May the divine grace of Goddess Saraswati be with you. Happy Vasant Panchami!

With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear. Happy Vasant Panchami!

May the vibrance of the colour yellow fill your life with love and light this Vasant Panchami!

With great cheer, devotion, zeal and joy, I wish you and your family a Happy Vasant Panchami!

May you be bestowed with knowledge and wisdom. Have a blessed Vasant Panchami!

Basant Panchami 2022: Greetings

Let’s pray to the goddess of knowledge and wisdom on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami. May the goddess never stop showering her blessings on us!

Worship Goddess Sarawati to remove ignorance and attain knowledge, shed darkness, encompass the light, reject mediocrity and embrace spiritedness. Happy Saraswati Puja and Vasant Panchami to you.

Here's extending my heartfelt greetings and best wishes on the auspicious day of Basant Panchami.

Happy Basant Panchami. Let's celebrate the day with togetherness, laughter and our loved ones.

May the onset of spring bring prosperity, good news, peace and progress in your life. Happy Basant Panchami.

Wear your best yellow attire, and fly the favourite kite higher in the sky today. Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati puja.

Goddess Saraswati is the Light of Hope and Peace. Pray Goddess Saraswati Blessings to remain with us throughout Life. Happy Vasant Panchami!.

May your music shine the world with the blessing of Maa Saraswati. Nice Basant Panchami day!.

May Goddess Saraswati Bless you with education and arts. Happy Basant Panchami.

