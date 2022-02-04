New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Basant Panchmi is the festival of goddess Saraswati, which is celebrated every year on the Panchami tithi of shukla paksha of magh month (January-February). This year, the festival will be celebrated on Saturday, February 5.

On this day, people wake up early in the morning, clean their houses, and decorate them with flowers and beautiful rangolis. They also pray to the goddess of knowledge and wisdom, Saraswati, to obtain her blessings. It is believed that by worshipping Maa Saraswati on this day, the deity is pleased to fulfill the wishes of the devotees.

Yellow colour plays a crucial role in this festival. It represents energy, light, and freshness, that is why people dress up in yellow colour cloths on this festival and even use it to decorate rangolis.

Here are some rangoli ideas to light up your Basant Panchami celebrations:

Posted By: Sugandha Jha