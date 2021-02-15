New Delhi | Jagran lifestyle Desk: Basant Panchami is just around the corner and the beautiful yellow festival marks the entry of the spring season. On this day most people wear yellow and even eat things which are yellow in colour. Therefore, to add a little bit of flavour and spice to the special occasion, here we are with a lip-smacking turmeric lemon rice recipe which is healthy and very easy to make.

The yummy dish of turmeric lemon rice contains plenty of health benefits. It is no news that turmeric is one of the most beneficial health ingredients in the Indian kitchen which possesses anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It also increases your immunity. Meanwhile, another prime ingredient used here is lemon containing vitamin C which has plenty of skin benefits. The nutrient also helps in boosting your immune system.

Ingredients for turmeric lemon rice

1.5 to 2 cups of cooked rice

1 tea spoon oil (organic canola can be prefered)

1/2 tea spoon mustard seeds

1/3 tea spoon red chilli

8 to 10 curry leaves

1/2 to 3/4 tea spoon turmeric

2 table spoon lemon juice

cilantro for garnishing

2-3 table spoon toasted cashews or peanuts optional

Instructions for cooking turmeric lemon rice

Cook the rice and keep them aside.

Meanwhile, heat oil in a pan (kadhai) over medium heat.

When the oil starts boiling, add mustard seeds and let them sizzle.

Add some curry leaves and wait for a moment before adding turmeric and red pepper.

Stir the mixture well, meanwhile decrease the flame to low.

Now add the dry fruits (roasted peanuts and cashews).

Add lemon juice but before that don’t forget to sprinkle some water in the pan to make the temperature little less heated.

Now add the rice and mix well.

You can even add salt if you didn’t already.

Now let the rice cook for 2 minutes and cover and take off heat.

Also, make sure to keep a gap of 2 minutes before serving the turmeric lemon rice.

Eventually, wrap up the process by garnishing the meal with cilantro.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal