Basant Panchami 2021 is just around the corner and here we are with a few wishes, songs, quotes, messages and greetings for you to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram with your friends and family.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Basant Panchami 2021 is knocking at the door and everyone is gearing up for the rituals and celebrations of the spring festival. Usually celebrated in North India, Basant Panchami marks the arrival of the beautiful spring season and is also dedicated to the goddess of knowledge and art, Saraswati.

This day is observed on the 5th day of Maagha that usually falls between January and February. This time the auspicious date is on Feb 16 where as per Hindu traditions, people will be dressed in yellow and eat yellow food like khichdi. Many people also fly kites on this day to celebrate the festival.

Take a look at the wishes, messages, songs and quotes to share on Basant Panchami:

“May Goddess Saraswati bless you with the ocean of knowledge which never ends.”

“With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear - Happy Basant Panchami!”

“May the occasion of Basant Panchami, Bring the wealth of knowledge to You, May You be blessed by Goddess Saraswati & All Your Wishes Come True.”

“Wishing you Happiness, Good fortune, Success, Peace, & Progress on the occasion of Basant Panchami.”

"May the revered occasion of Basant Panchami, Bring the wealth of knowledge to you, May you be blessed by Goddess Saraswat and all your wishes come true. Happy Basant Panchami."

"Basant Panchami ka ye pyara tyohar, jeevan mein laaye khushiyan apaar, Saraswati viraaje aapke dwar, Shubh kaamna hamari karein sweekar. Happy Basant Panchami!"

"On this auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, may you wear yellow and bloom like mustard fields, fly kites and soar into the sky like them, welcome the spring season and shed lethargy and burn evils like Holika. Happy Basant Panchami."

"Spring is in air, fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami!"

"Just like nature is turning into bright shades, may your life turns into happy shades too. Let’s make merry and dance to the beautiful melody of nature Happy Basant Panchami!"

"No greeting card to give, no sweet flowers to send, no cute graphics to forward, just a caring heart wishing you…Happy Basant Panchami."

Life is to learn. May Goddess Saraswati's divine blessings help you learn and pass the life's tests with ease.

May the goddess of knowledge, language, music and arts bless you and your family.

May you be bestowed with knowledge and wisdom... have a blessed Basant Panchami!

With the chill in the weather receding, may your sorrows also vanish like the cold weather. Happy Basant Panchmi!

Songs for basant panchami

This Saraswati Vandana is sung by lata Mangeshkar.

This one is a famous song with which almost everyone is familiar with. It is written by Nirala is Vera Veena Vadini.

“Om Jai Saraswati Mata,” sung by Anuradha Paudwal is the traditional aarti that is chanted during the puja on this significant occasion.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal